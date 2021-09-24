Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at Bojangles, 9265 U.S. 29, Blairs, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is sponsored by Carter Lodge.
RIVER CITY CLASSIC MARCHING BAND COMPETITION: River City Classic Band Marching Band Competition (formerly Dixie Classic) will be held at George Washington High School with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. Ticket cost is $10.
OLD 97 RAIL DAYS: Old 97 Rail Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Danville Science Center. Guests can enjoy lifelike landscapes of towns, mountains, rivers and more as N-scale trains animate the scenes with realistic activities. Walk through the fully restored Norfolk and Western caboose along the tracks and check out a miniature version of the Old 97 wreck scene. For information on cost call 434-791-5160 or facebook.com/DanvilleScienceCenter.
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: A free community hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food can be picked up in parking lot.
BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The fourth annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. at 209 Trade St. in Danville at 6 p.m. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy-nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Danville native Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. The event will follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Health Department guidelines.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
OLD 97 RAIL DAYS: Old 97 Rail Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Danville Science Center. Guests can enjoy lifelike landscapes of towns, mountains, rivers and more as N-scale trains animate the scenes with realistic activities. Walk through the fully restored Norfolk and Western caboose along the tracks and check out a miniature version of the Old 97 wreck scene. For information on cost call 434-791-5160 or facebook.com/DanvilleScienceCenter.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at the Danville YMCA, 215 Riverside Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each donor will receive a T-shirt or umbrella.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
FALL FEST: Fall Fest at 340 William Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Festival will feature live music, arts and crafts and food. All church, groups, schools, colleges, business, entrepreneurs, cars, motorcycles, truck clubs, family and friends are welcome. For more information, contact Cynthia Jones at 434-203-2183.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE FOR MISSIONS: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale with pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at cost of $7 per quart. For tickets, call 434-793-4196.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus)
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus)
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus)
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert to be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.