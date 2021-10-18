WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Felecia Edmunds, Danville Public School physical education teacher, will speak at The Wednesday Club about raising her sons. Edmunds has four NFL players in her family: her husband, Ferrell (who played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks) and her three sons, Tremaine, Trey and Terrell. Tremaine plays for the Buffalo Bills and Trey and Terrell play for the Pittsburg Steelers. The brothers have not forgotten their hometown. They have established a foundation in Danville called My Brother's Keeper, which helps the less fortunate. All The Wednesday Club programs are free and open to the public. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. and the program begins at 3:45. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St. in Danville.