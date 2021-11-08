Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, a storyteller for "Our Times," will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. The 45 minute performance will be followed by question and answer with the audience. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
JACKET GIVE-AWAY: Dry Fork Ruritan Club will hold a jacket giveaway at the Dry Fork Fire Station from 9 a.m. to noon for adults and children, gently worn, all sizes, as long as they last.
DRIVE THRU STEW SALE: Drive-thru stew sale at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road, for $7 per quart, beginning at noon. For pre-orders, call 434-793-0358, 434-203-0617 or 434-203-7488.
COMMUNITY GIVEAWAY-COVID 19 VACCINATION & BOOSTER CLINIC: Christ Temple Apostolic and White Stone Pentecostal Churches will hold a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic with gift card incentives provided for first-time vaccinations. A community giveaway will provide clothing, household and food items. Also, three will be an ongoing drawing for Thanksgiving family dinner boxes. Event will be held at Christ Temple Church, 180 Kentuck Road. For more information on the giveaway, call 434-489-2472 and for vaccination clinic, contact 434-770-9792. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
FUNDRAISER FISH AND CHICKEN DINNER: A fundraiser fish and chicken dinner for Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. To-go plates will be available. Meals include fish or chicken with hush puppies, baked potato, slaw, beverage and dessert at cost of $12; children plates $5.
BRIGHT LEAF BREW FEST: Sample more than 100 different beers, enjoy live music and food at the Carrington Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individual ticket $30/$35 day of event; VIP ticket $40; designated driver $10. For more information, visit www.brightleafbrewfest.com. Tickets available at the Welcome Center, 434-793-4636.
WOBBLE & GOBBLE 5K: The Wobble & Gobble 5K will be held at the Danville Science Center with the fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event support autism inclusive programming at the Danville Science Center, and all participants receive free admission to the Danville Science Center that day. To register, visit https//www.wobblegobbleautism5k.com
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
MONDAY, NOV. 15
MAKE MUSIC WITH MIGUEL: Fashion musical instruments out of tissue boxes and tin cans and play along with Miguel from Disney's Coco at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 12 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: To learn more about VITA volunteer opportunities, two 45-minute information sessions are being offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055, Danville. Call Yvonne Anderson or Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8220 if interested.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Charles Davenport Jr. will speak at The Wednesday Club about A World of Words. He will examine the cultural relevance of the written word and his life as an ink-stained relic of the 20th century. In addition, he will discuss the real-world horrors that inspired his debut novel, The Closure Committee. He is currently working on a sequel to this novel. The Wednesday Club programs are free and open to the public. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. and the program begins at 3:45 p.m. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main Street in Danville
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. at Chatham Amish Church, 436 Falls Lane.
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories under a canopy of twinkling stars, sing songs and make a craft with your family in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert is set for 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
COVID-19 TESTING & VACCINE CLINIC: Pearson Chapel AME Church, 222 North Carolina Highway 625, Yanceyville, North Carolina, will hold a Covid-19 Testing & Vaccine Clinic from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. open to the public. Walk-ins accepted, appointments available by calling 919-895-2770.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 325 will host a monthly “all you can eat” pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post 325 home. Cost is $6.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Visit the Danville Community Market for the Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. Free admission. Over 80 vendors.
ADVENTURE TO HANGING ROCK: Begin the day with a moderate 2-mile walk at Hanging Rock State Park. Then head to River Rock Cafe for a deli-style lunch. Purchase food at the cafe or bring picnic lunch. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Nov. 15. Call Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150 or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com Cost is $30. Meet at the City Auditorium. Adventure is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
WEEKEND ZIP: Zip lining at Dan Daniel Park. Ride solo or tandem. Ages eight and up. Register by Nov. 1 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Held from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $12.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
LET'S TALK TURKEY CRAFTS: Get ready for your upcoming family festivities by preparing a Thanksgiving sock turkey to decorate your table at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 to adult. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5195.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
UNITED COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DAY FEAST TO GO: Thanksgiving meals to go in memory of Larry Wallace may be picked up at the following locations: Salvation Army, 123 Henry St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; L.G.C. Community Recreation Center (Bibleway) 151 Grant St., from noon to 2 p.m.; Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 North Main St., from noon to 2 p.m.; Truth & Worship Outreach Ministries, 212 Murphy Circle, from noon to 2 p.m. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety will be enforced. For more information, call 434-251-4871.
TURKEY TROT: The Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Children's Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Children's Fun Run; 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, starting and ending at American Legion Field, home of the Danville Otterbots. No entry fee for Children's Fun Run (12 and under); 5k Run/Walk $20 until Nov. 1; $25 from Nov. 2-15; $30 after Nov. 15; $35 on race day. All area students 18 and under ($10; $15 on race day). Pre-register at https://bit.ly/DPSTurkeyTrot. Packet pick up available on race day beginning at 7 a.m. All race registrants will receive a long-sleeve performance shirt, and trophies and medals will be awarded. All proceeds go toward programs, initiatives and scholarships for Danville Public School students.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
FREE SPAGHETTI LUNCH: Free spaghetti lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food handed out in the parking lot for take out only.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Celebrate the season with a candlelight stroll along the Riverwalk this December at the Luminaria Trail Walk. Listen to the holiday music from local carolers and musicians. Walk begins at the Danville Community Market and ends at Main Street Plaza trailhead. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. Free event. For more information, or to be a musician for this event, call 434-793-4636.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
WINTER PLUNGE ZIP: Brave the winter air and take the plunge on Danville's 400-foot zip line at Skate Park at Dan Daniel from 2 to 4 p.m. For ages 8 and up. Register by Nov. 29 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Cost is $12.
HOLIDAY MARKET: Danville's Farmers Market held at the Community Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring baked goods, handmade wreaths, jewelry, crafts and more. Admission is free.
RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. with theme "Holiday Lights and Holiday Nights." Parade route is from Rison and Broad Streets through downtown ending at Main and Craghead Streets. Applications for parade entries are available online at www.playdanvilleva.com or at the Danville Welcome Center. Application deadline at 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Participants can pick up parade packet Nov. 26-Dec. 3 at the Danville Welcome Center. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Enhance the beauty of the parks by helping to keep the parks clean and green from 2 to 4 p.m. at M.C. Martin Park on Memorial Drive. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Register by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
BARK THE HALLS: Ring in the season with a "woof." Take part in the award-winning Community Holiday Light Show with your dog by walking through the route while staff are testing the lights, take a holiday-themed photo with your dog, and let your best friend enjoy a festive doggie treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Park. No fee. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be lit up and full of the holiday spirit Dec. 9-23 from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display, or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.
HOMEMADE HOLIDAY: Create a holiday wreath from scratch from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Auditorium. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150, or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Cost is $35.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
SEASON'S READINGS: "A CHRISTMAS CAROL:" After hours reading of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, condensed version, edited by Dickens for use in his own pubic readings. Held on the first floor of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating your own special toy with provided materials. Become Santa's little helper. Ages four and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from Santa all the way from his workshop at the North Pole from 5:30 to 8 p.m. He will be making calls to children ages 3 to 8. Local phone calls only. Registration begins Nov. 30. Deadline to register is noon Dec. 10. More details will be sent home from local schools and preschools. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories under a canopy of twinkling stars, sing songs and make a craft with your family in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
PINE LOOKIN' CRAFTS: Make a centerpiece of your holiday tale by turning ordinary pinecones into a painted bouquet at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp from Monday, Dec. 27 thru Thursday, Dec. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch is not, so participants must bring a bag lunch. For ages five through 12 years of age. Indoor and outdoor activities. Registration required by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
HYGGE IN THE EVENING: Embrace the Danish concept of hygge or "cozy contentment," with an evening of candle-making and hot chocolate drinking from 5 to 6 p.m. at Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for grades six-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2022 with a party for the little ones and their families in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and under. No fee. They'll dance, snack and craft their way through a celebration of the new year. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
NAR ANON TO MEET ON THURSDAYS: Nar Anon meeting every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Grace Design United Methodist Church on Route 41. Meetings for families, (parents, spouses or anyone), with addiction issues in their families. Come find hope and understanding in our 12 Step Program. For more information, please call 434-713-4404 and ask for Jane.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.