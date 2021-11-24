Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The municipal building and all other city government offices will close for the Thanksgiving holiday at noon Wednesday and will remain closed until Monday. The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste scheduled for Thursday pickup will be collected on Saturday instead of Thanksgiving Day. Residents who have Wednesday or Friday pickup will see no changes, with pickup for trash and yard waste remaining on those days as scheduled.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County offices and departments will close at noon Wednesdayremain closed for the remainder of the week in observance of Thanksgiving. County Offices will resume normal operations and business hours Monday.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25