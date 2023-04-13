Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, APRIL 13

LITTLE LEARNING LAB: Explore, create and learn through interactive Steam based activities that will engage the mind and body as your child builds their fine motor skills and creativity while exploring scientific concepts for ages 2 to 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let creativity shine to create a craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

6V6 ADULT DODGEBALL: Dive, duck, dip and dodge the oncoming throws coming from opponents at the Squire Recreation Center playing dodgeball from 6 to 10 p.m. No fee. For more information, call 434-799-5214.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., Danville. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

HORSEBACK RIDING AT SPRING VALLEY FARM: Join a local guide on horseback for a hour and then enjoy the petting zoo at Spring Valley Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Trail ride/equipment is included in registration cost of $65 per person. Meet at city auditorium. Registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

SPRING ZIPLINE: Spring zipline at Dan Daniel Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 78 and up. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 per person with registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

TALK LIKE SHAKESPEARE: Learn more about the bard's lasting legacy with a fun discussion, games, and more at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

LITTLE EXPLORERS STORYTIME: Children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers invited to the Ruby B. Archie auditorium for songs, stories and activities to promote language development and pre-literary skills from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS GROUP: Join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

FAIRY TALE BASH: All young princes and princesses are invited to participate in an evening of enchanted games, jousting tournament, bouncing in the inflatable castle, visit from a unicorn, and more from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ruby B. Archie Library. Guests are encouraged to dress in fairy tale costumes; ages 12 and under. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: Learn to reduce, reuse and recycle to help save the planet. Participate in "Recycling our Reads" book swap by bringing in a gently used age appropriate book to swap with others from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library, ages seven and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

PUZZLERS CLUB: Join the group at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve. For ages 18 and up with registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

DANVILLE-CHATHAM HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK TOUR: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with slogan Reimagine That and showcasing reimagined spaces in town. The properties offered are: The Danville Science Center (all exhibits, except the Dome), Supply Resources Corporate Apartment, Vantage Art Flats Airbnb, The Bee Hotel, The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Crema & Vine, Home of Iulian and Corrie Bobe (main floor and yard), Mark and Wendy Herman's backyard garden. KatieDid Forals will offer a progressive floral demonstration all day. There will be two trolley 45 minute trolley tours narrated by Joyce Wilburn. Violin music will be offered for an hour in the Herman's garden. Tickets will be available online and at The Ginger Bread House, Raywood Landscape Center and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Ticket cost $25 in advance, and day of $35 (only available at the museum on tour day). The Wednesday Club will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with reservations at cost of $20.

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

BACHELOR'S HALL VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE AUXILIARY FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will be held at Bachelor Hall Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 1301 Berry Hill Road, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community yard, hot dog and bake sale. For information and to reserve a table for $10, call 434-685-3260.

RIVER CLEAN UP: Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning the Dan River by walking along the banks of the river as well as the riverwalk to collect trash. Litter getters, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Registration not required. Meet at the Danville Science Center. Held from 9 a.m. to noon.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY CONCERT: The Danville Area Choral Arts Society will present Eternal Light, a requiem composed by Howard Goodall for the bereaved, using poetry and sacred texts, that offers everlasting light as an image of resurrection. The concert will be under the direction of Christopher Swanson with orchestral accompaniment. Members of the Danville Boys and Girls Club chorus will open the concert with several pieces including the Howard Goodall setting of The Lord Is My Shepherd. The concert will be presented at 3 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 3090 N. Main Street, Danville. Admission is free. No tickets required. Reception to follow concert.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

TINY LIBRARY CRAFT: Design and build a miniature library inside an Altoids tin box in honor of National Library Week at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages six to 12. All supplies provided. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: From 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Visit www.readdanvilleva.org for a full list of titles. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

GARDENING 101: Join local master gardener on how to get your garden ready for the season during this hands-on program at Coates Recreation Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. For more information, call, 434-799-5150.

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert, Luke Bernard, explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

RUMMAGE FUNDRAISER SALE: The Danville Kiwanis Club and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter will conduct a Rummage Sale Fundraiser from 8 to 3 p.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information about sale items to be sold or to donate, call John Wilt at (434) 770-8822 or (434) 793-3765. The sale will be held in the Christ Episcopal Church parking lot area.

BOOK SALE: Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St, will have a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested volunteers, call 434-822-3051 for information.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP BRANCH TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP Branch will meet at 6 p.m. at Mt. Airy Missionary Baptist Church, 602 Edmunds Road, Gretna.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.