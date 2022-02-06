Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: South Pole Adventure: Shelly Calabrisi, former science and technical project services supervisor at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica, will tell about her experiences while stationed in the South Pole at the Wednesday Club program, 1002 Main St., Danville. Program begins with coffee served at 3:15 p.m., followed by speaker at 3:45. Free and open to the public.

BLACK HISTORY DISPLAY OF QUILTS: Danville's Southern Virginia Quilters Guild and Rippling Quilters Circle teams will display quilts and share information at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

HORTICULTURE 101: In partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, learn the basic of horticulture. Register by Feb. 7 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Ballou Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. No fee

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

STEW SALE: Kentuck Volunteer Fire Department will hold a stew sale at cost of $6 per quart available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the department at 434-822-8026, leave phone number, name and how many quarts you would like.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will hold a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person. Open to the public.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE CAUCUS: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will hold a virtual caucus at 7 p.m. to elect 11 delegates to the 5th Congressional District Democratic Convention to be held virtually March 5. Any Democrat wishing to be a delegate to the 5th convention must submit a delegate pre-filing form with the chair of Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee by the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Filing forms can be obtained via email at pete16fordgmail.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club program will present Music from the Melting Pot: American Songs and Arias presented by Catherine Kelly and accompanied by Stephen Gourley. Program begins with coffee served at 3:15 p.m., followed by program at 3:45. Free and open to the public.

THE HALF THAT WAS TOLD: Ballou Recreation Center will hold a performance of the African American play, "The Half That Was Told" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Dress in African American attire. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post home. Cost is $6 for all you can eat.

20TH DANVILLE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (VIRTUAL): The 20th Danville Storytelling Festival will be held virtually from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. online at www.danvillestorytelling.com

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 16 by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

STEW SALE: The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will have a stew sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 a quart, and is pick-up only.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Danville Concert Association presents Liverpool Legends: Four lads handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, play in this tribute band at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, 701 Broad St., Danville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Cost $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger. For information, call 434-770-8625.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region has scholarship applications open through March 1. Students may apply at https://www.cfdrr.org/scholarships/apply-for-a-scholarship/.

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.