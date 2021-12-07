Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, DEC. 7
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hosts its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at Western Sizzlin.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Telly Tucker, former director of Economic Development for Danville, is making a second appearance at the Wednesday Club with a program "Tickling Ivory in All Genres Second Time Around." He has continued to perform as a pianist in a number of venues and was featured in the Black Theater and Arts Festive in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2019 and continues to play with several bands and combos in Virginia and neighboring states. Program is free to the public at the club, 1002 Main St., with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. and program beginning at 3:45 p.m.
BARK THE HALLS: Ring in the season with a "woof." Take part in the award-winning Community Holiday Light Show with your dog by walking through the route while staff members are testing the lights, take a holiday-themed photo with your dog, and let your best friend enjoy a festive doggie treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Park. No fee. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be lit up and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9-23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.
HOMEMADE HOLIDAY: Create a holiday wreath from scratch from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Auditorium. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150, or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Cost is $35.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
SEASON'S READINGS: "A CHRISTMAS CAROL:" After hours reading of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, condensed version, edited by Dickens for use in his own pubic readings. Held on the first floor of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Breakfast with Santa at the Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, N.C., from 8 to 11 a.m. with Santa arriving at 9 a.m. Breakfast menu will consists of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and pancakes. Cost for adults is $5; children age 10 and under $3 each. Each child who visits Santa will receive a small gift. A 50/50 raffle drawing will be held at 11 a.m. Cost of tickets are $1 each. A photographer will be available to take digital photos of visits with Santa. Table/space rentals available for sale of Christmas merchandise for $15 per table. Call 336-388-5652 for more information.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick stew sale at the station, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, with pick up at 9 a.m. for $7 per quart. To order, call 434-822-6989.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will have a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person.
STEW SALE: The Sons of American Legion Squadron 1097 will hold a stew sale from 2 to 4 p.m. for $7 per quart.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 2008 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin for $7 per quart. Pick-up from 9 a.m. to noon. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.
DANVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S 48TH HOLIDAY TOUR: Danville Historical Society's 48th Holiday Tour, Schoolfield Rising, will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit inside homes and buildings associated with Dan River Mills. Learn the history of the mill village that is in transition preparing for the arrival of Caesars Virginia, being built on the 82-acre site where Dan River Mills once operated. Cost is $20 in advance at Eventbrite.com, and in Danville at Ginger Bread House, Karen's Hallmark, Rippe's and Vintages by the Dan. Tickets the day of the tour are $25 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-709-8398 or online at www.danvillehistory.org
HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
FREE CHRISTMAS GIFTS & FOOD GIVEAWAY: Free Christmas gifts and food giveaway for Danville community and surrounding area sponsored by God's Final Call & Warning and The Three Angels Message Church, 541 Keen St. at 1 p.m. Come early to register to receive gifts. Parents must have their children with them to receive gifts.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating a special toy with provided materials. Ages 4 and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from Santa all the way from his workshop at the North Pole from 5:30 to 8 p.m. He will be making calls to children ages 3 to 8. Local phone calls only. Registration begins Nov. 30. Deadline to register is noon Dec. 10. More details will be sent home from local schools and preschools. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories under a canopy of twinkling stars, sing songs and make a craft with your family in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly pancake breakfast at the Post 325 home serving from 7 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes are $6.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
PINE LOOKIN' CRAFTS: Make a centerpiece of a holiday table by turning ordinary pinecones into a painted bouquet at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp Dec. 27-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch is not, so participants must bring a bag lunch. For ages 5 through 12. Indoor and outdoor activities. Registration required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
HYGGE IN THE EVENING: Embrace the Danish concept of hygge or "cozy contentment," with an evening of candle-making and hot chocolate drinking from 5 to 6 p.m. at Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for grades six-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2022 with a party for the little ones and their families in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and under. No fee. They'll dance, snack and craft their way through a celebration of the new year. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA TO MEET ON THIRD SUNDAYS: AA meets every third Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. For online southpiedmontaa.org or accessed by phone, call 434-799-4411, meeting ID 610 935 1946; passcode 12. Begins Dec. 12
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA BARBELLES GROUP TO MEET ON LINE ON SUNDAYS: AA Barbelles Group meets on Sundays from 1 to 2 p.m. on line at southpiedmontaa.org or by phone. Call 434-799-4411, meeting ID 610 935 1946, password 12.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON SUNDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Sunday, discussion meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting) Beginning Dec. 12.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON MONDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting) Beginning Dec. 13.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON LINE ON MONDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. on line at southpiedmontaa.org or by phone by calling, 434-799-4441, meeting ID 610 935 1946, password 12.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA FIRST STEP GROUP TO MEET ON MONDAYS: AA First Step Group meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Study meeting. Beginning Dec. 13.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON TUESDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. for discussion meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting) Begins Dec. 14.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA A VISION FOR YOU, CHATHAM BOOK STUDY TO MEET ON TUESDAYS: AA A Vision For You, Chatham Book Study, Big Book Study Meeting, Chatham Presbyterian Church, 128 Main St., Chatham, meets every Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. Begins Dec. 14.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON WEDNESDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. for discussion meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting) Begins Dec. 15.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON LINE ON WEDNESDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on line at southpiedmontaa.org or by phone by calling, 434-799-4441, meeting ID 610 933 1946, password 12. Begins Dec. 15.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA FIRST STEP GROUP TO MEET ON WEDNESDAYS: AA First Step Group meets every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. This is beginner's meeting. Begins Dec. 15
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA 12&12 STUDY GROUP TO MEET ON WEDNESDAYS: AA 12&12 Study Group meets every Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St. Begins Dec. 15.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA 12&12 STUDY GROUP TO MEET ON LINE ON WEDNESDAYS: AA 12&12 Study Group meets every Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on line at southpiedmontaa.org or by phone by calling, 434-799-4441, meeting ID 610 935 1946, password 12. Begins Dec. 15.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON THURSDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets for a discussion meeting every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting) Begins Dec. 16.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON FRIDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. for discussion meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting). Begins Dec. 17.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON LINE ON FRIDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. on line at southpiedmontaa.org or by phone by calling, 434-799-4441, meeting ID 610 935 1945, password 12. Begins Dec. 17.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA FIRST STEP GROUP TO MEET ON FRIDAYS: AA First Step Group Big Book Study meets every Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Begins Dec. 17.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA TRINITY GROUP TO MEET ON FRIDAYS: AA Trinity Group meets every Friday from 8 to 9 p.m. for study meeting at Trinity United Methodist Church, 405 Arnett Blvd. (closed meeting) Begins Dec. 17.
SOUTH PIEDMONT AA AS BILL SEES IT GROUP TO MEET ON SATURDAYS: AA As Bill Sees It Group meets for discussion meeting every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. (closed meeting). Begins Dec. 18
NAR ANON TO MEET ON THURSDAYS: Nar Anon meeting every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Grace Design United Methodist Church on Route 41. Meetings for families, (parents, spouses or anyone), with addiction issues in their families. Come find hope and understanding in our 12 Step Program. For more information, please call 434-713-4404 and ask for Jane.
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.