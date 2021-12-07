Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, DEC. 7

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hosts its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at Western Sizzlin.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Telly Tucker, former director of Economic Development for Danville, is making a second appearance at the Wednesday Club with a program "Tickling Ivory in All Genres Second Time Around." He has continued to perform as a pianist in a number of venues and was featured in the Black Theater and Arts Festive in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2019 and continues to play with several bands and combos in Virginia and neighboring states. Program is free to the public at the club, 1002 Main St., with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. and program beginning at 3:45 p.m.