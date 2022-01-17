Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Meetings are cancelled until further notice.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

DANVILLE TROLLEY RIDE: Trolley ride to Danville's African American historical sites. Lunch will be purchased on your own at Bro Pete's. Registration required by calling 434-799-5216. Meet at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

BLACK HISTORY DISPLAY OF QUILTS: Danville's Southern Virginia Quilters Guild and Rippling Quilters Circle teams will display their quilts and share information about quilting at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

HORTICULTURE 101: In partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, learn the basic of horticulture. Register by Feb. 7 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Ballou Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. No fee

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

THE HALF THAT WAS TOLD: Ballou Recreation Center will hold a performance of the African American play, "The Half That Was Told" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Dress in African American attire. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 16 by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.