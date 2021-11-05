FRIDAY, DEC. 10

TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SEASON'S READINGS: "A CHRISTMAS CAROL:" After hours reading of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, condensed version, edited by Dickens for use in his own pubic readings. Held on the first floor of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating your own special toy with provided materials. Become Santa's little helper. Ages four and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.