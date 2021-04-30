Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, APRIL 30
FREE FOOD AND MORE: Free food, bread and drinks distributed to the community by God's Final Call & Warning at The Three Angels Message SA Church, 541 Keen St., from noon to 2 p.m. on the church street side of the church. Must wear a mask to enter building.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
COMMUNITY VACCINE CLINIC: Community vaccine clinic will be held at The Remnant Church, 601 Berryman Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Piedmont Access to Health Services at 434-791-4122. A free Chick-Fil-A meal will be available vaccine recipients. Also, there will be a clothes giveaway event.
MAKE DANVILLE SHINE: Make Danville Shine community cleanup campaign kicks off with the return of the home expo from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. Maintenance experts will be there to teach tricks of their trade and give away discounts and freebies. Event will be held outdoors. Kids of all ages can enjoy crafts and activities. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided. The monthlong initiative encourages residents to focus on maintenance, upkeep and beautification of their property.
DAN RIVER RURITAN SPAGHETTI DINNER: Spaghetti dinner held by Dan River Ruritans from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, pick-up only. Cost is $8 per plate for spaghetti with trimmings. Pay at the door.
RIVERVIEW ROTARY RODS & RIDES: Riverview Rotary Rods & Rides Classic Car Show, a fundraiser, will be held on the lawn at Ballou Park. Registration/check in begins at 8 a.m. on site to receive packets. Registration is $20. To pre-register, visit Msreg.com. For more information, contact Gary Clark at gclark302@gmail.com.
MONDAY, MAY 3
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American legion Post 325.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
CATFISH TOURNAMENT: Halifax Volunteer Fire Department will hold its catfish tournament at the Staunton River State Park Shelter No. 2. Captains meeting at 6:30 p.m. and fish is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch, pick up only in the parking lot, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com