TODAY, APRIL 30

FREE FOOD AND MORE: Free food, bread and drinks distributed to the community by God's Final Call & Warning at The Three Angels Message SA Church, 541 Keen St., from noon to 2 p.m. on the church street side of the church. Must wear a mask to enter building.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

COMMUNITY VACCINE CLINIC: Community vaccine clinic will be held at The Remnant Church, 601 Berryman Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Piedmont Access to Health Services at 434-791-4122. A free Chick-Fil-A meal will be available vaccine recipients. Also, there will be a clothes giveaway event.