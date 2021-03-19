Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 19

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane, Gretna. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

MUSICAL TAPESTRIES FROM THE APPALACHIANS: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History presents Museum Residency Community Engagement music event featuring Adam Hurt and Beth Williams Hartness with Musical Tapestries from the Appalachians with banjo and fiddle narratives/authentic regional sounds from 2 to 5 p.m. at 536 Craghead St. Three to five people may enter the free event at a time. Attendees must maintain 6-feet of distance, wear face masks and have temperatures taken. No seating will be available. For more information, contact Elisabe Dixon at elsabe@danvillemuseum.com or call 434-793-5644.