FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take-out only.

AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

MARKET MONSTER MASH: Market Monster Mash includes trunk or treating, face painting, caricatures, inflatables and more at the Danville Community Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission. Registration for vendors and trunk or treat available online www.playdanvilleva.com or the Danville Welcome Center, 434-793-4636.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3