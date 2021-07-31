SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The Fourth Annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company at 209 Trade St in Danville at 6 p.m. - the birthplace of bluegrass legend Tony Rice. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the renowned, award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams, and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to our Sheriff's Office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a non-profit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at Two Witches. We will be following the current CDC guidelines and VDH guidelines