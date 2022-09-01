Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Also, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. Danville Transit will not operate. Household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. Offices, the library, and the courthouse will reopen Tuesday, and Danville Transit will resume operations as well on that day.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Monday in commemoration of Labor Day. All branches of the Pittsylvania County Library will be closed. All Pittsylvania County courts will be closed. All county convenience centers and greenbox sites will operate as normal. Essential operations (including EMS and law enforcement from the sheriff's office) will continue as usual.

TODAY, SEPT. 1

COLORING AND CONSERVATION: Create a colorful design and talk about goals, aspirations and what inspires you from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle different sections of the Dan River on kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 a week in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages 5 and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Ballou Shelter 10. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or just come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7

NOMINATIONS FOR INDUCTION INTO PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME: The deadline for induction into the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of fame is today at 5 p.m. For more information, call 434-724-4343 or 434-724-5046. Ceremony and banquet will be held at Tuscarora Country Club at 5 p.m. on Nov. 13.

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. The event is for ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150. No fee.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

PUZZLERS' CLUB: Join to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit a brain teaser for the group to solve. For ages 18 and up at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

LADIES ZIPLINE: Zipline for girls and ladies ages 8 and up at Philip Wyatt Memorial Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $12. Register by Sept. 5 by calling 434-799-5150.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family game night at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All games and and lights snacks provided at no fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-9150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will host a country breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at cost of $7 per person open to public. For more information, call 434-822-0042.

DOGS ON THE LAWN: Dogs on the Lawn at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring dog (vaccinated and on a leash) to this free fundraising event that features dog agility and obedient demonstrations, dog washing, meet and greet with police scent hound dog, Dog Walk-A-Thon registration and more. For more information, call 434-709-4869.

YARD SALE: Danville Police Department will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the P.E.A.C.E. Community Center, 827 Green St. Danville residents are eligible to reserve a space to sell their items at cost of $25 to rent a space, first come, first serve (space is limited). Bring a table, tent and chairs. Free for public to attend. All proceeds will go to the Danville Police Department's community relations. For more information and to reserve a space, contact ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov

DIXIE CAVERNS TRIP: Explore the Dixie Caverns, wander to the local restaurant, Mac and Bob's. Shuttle and admission included in cost of $30; food will not be provided. Meet at the City Auditorium; trip is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; registration required by Sept. 6 by calling 434-799-5150.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 workshop at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

MYSTERY ON THE LIBRARY EXPRESS-ADULTS: Use sleuthing skills to solve the mystery. Find the clues, decipher the puzzles and solve the crime at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle different sections of the Dan River on kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 a week in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak from Abreu-Grogan Boathouse on the Dan River from 8 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up at cost of $14. Register by Sept. 14 by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY PREVIEW OF BANDS: The Pittsylvania County Preview of Bands marching band show will be held at Gretna High School Lester Bond Stadium at 4 p.m. All Pittsylvania County High Schools will be in attendance.

PROJECT LIFESAVER FUNDRAISER: Join Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver at 7 p.m. with a Bluegrass by the River Concert featuring Shelton & Williams at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery Company, 209 Trade St., rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door (no refunds). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bluegrassbytheriver.com or at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. For ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

AUTHOR TALK WITH BILL GUERRANT: Local author Bill Guerrant will talk about his book "Jim Wrenn" and his experiences researching history in the area at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

REFLECTIONS OF HOME TINY ART SHOW: Create a mini masterpiece that pays tribute to your idea of "home" at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family game night at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All games and and lights snacks provided at no fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-9150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

UNHAPPY HOUR: Performance of the Trial of "The Tell-Tale Heart" at Union Street Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. Ticket cost is $25, which includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and spirits; additional drinks available for purchase.

BARN QUILTING CLASS: Main Street Art Collective from noon to 4 p.m. at cost of $70 to $90, materials included. Registration required at www.mainstreetartcollective.com

WRITERS WORKSHOP: Ted Maier, professor of English and Spanish at Danville Community College, will lead a workshop focused on basic writing techniques at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WALK OR RUN FOR FUN BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: Walk or run for Run for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville area will begin from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Drop Box Parking Lot (formerly Blackwell Motor Company). Tickets are $20 per person. Contact Pat Daniel at 434-773-8394 to purchase.

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the classics read in high school at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. "A Separate Peace" by John Knowles will be discussed. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

START UP SLAM: The River District Association is holding Start Up Slam from 6 to 8 p.m. at their event center, 136 South Ridge St. Share your ideas, meet new friends. Registration is required. $10 (cash only at the door, under five free) gets you a meal, and the chance to hear or present a new creative idea. To register, call 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com For more information, www.riverdistrictassociation.com

THINK ON YOUR FEET-WRITERS' WALK: Follow in the footsteps of avid walkers and prolific writers. Exercise body and mind and get inspired by the nature around from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Anglers Park for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

FORAGING 101: Meet at Anglers Park to local forager, Luke Bernard, to learn skills needed for proper foraging from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Anglers Park for ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. No fee.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

HOPE FOR THE CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP & RESOURCE FAIR: Workshop and Resource Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Danville Conference Center, 149 Piney Forest Road hosted by the Luncheon Pilot Club. Lunch will be provided and the the day's focus will be on supporting those who care for others and sharing community resources focused on caregiving.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

GRANT DEADLINE: J.T. Minnie Maude Charitable Trust charitable organization deadline is Oct. 1 for submission of grant requests. Grant guidelines and requirements are posted at www.jtmm.org or contact the trust office at 434-797-3330 for information.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds non-traditional students of the Trust’s deadline date of Oct. 1 for the submission of scholarship applications. Non-traditional students who reside in Caswell, Danville/Pittsylvania, Halifax, Martinsville/Henry and Rockingham counties are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

THE RECC'ING CREW-BOOK LOVERS' GROUP: Join to discuss current favorite books. Share your favorite titles with other readers. Meet at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration if required by calling 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or just come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

BARKTOBERFEST: Danville Parks and Recreation will hold Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring pup to an event featuring themed photo booth and activities. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. For ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

INTRODUCTION TO FAMILY SEARCH: Receive step-by-step instructions and tips and tricks to get the most out of the resource for researching family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

SHARP TOP HIKE & APPLE PICKING: Explore Sharp Top mountain in Peaks of Otter then go to Johnson's Apple Orchard. Shuttle included in ticket price; apples and any items purchased from orchard are not. Registration required by Oct. 3 by calling 434-799-5150. Cost is $30. Leaves City Auditorium at 10 a.m. returning at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

CATWALK IN COSTUMES: The Danville Police Department will host Catwalk in Costumes at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the new Danville Police Department headquarters, 1 Community Way for ages preschool to high school. Each participant will receive a gift card. Prior to participating, with parental permission, each participant must show their custom to Youth Engagement Officer, Corporal Sylvia Brooks. For more information, contact Corporal Brooks at 434-797-8898, ext. 1.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages 5 and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Bring a blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

COATES FALL FESTIVAL: Coates fall festival for youth and families at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with costume contests, pumpkin painting, smore's, dancing, a movie and more. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S: Walk to End Alzheimer's disease will begin at the Carrington Pavilion with check-in at 8 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team member or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the walk, visit alz.org/danvillewalk website or call 800-272-3900.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or just come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. For ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

FALL RIVER CLEAN-UP: Day of service to clean up the Dan River as will be partnering with the Danville Science Center to complete the clean-up excursion. Free program, supplies are first come, first served. From 9 a.m. to noon meet at the Pepsi Building. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 Workshop held at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages five to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the classics read in high school at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. "The Island of Doctor Moreau" by H.G. Wells will be discussed. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME CEREMONY & BANQUET: The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony & banquet will be held at 5 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club. For more information, call 434-724-4343 or 434-724-5046.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT TALENT SHOW: The Danville Police Department will host its second annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at the new police department headquarters, 1 Community Way, in the multipurpose room, at 5:30 p.m. Students ages pre-school to 12th grade will be eligible to compete. A pre-audition to ensure participants meet the requirements require a 10-15 second sample of their act or talent in front of a Danville police officer. It can be an officer on the street, at a school or by coming to the police headquarters. After the audition a form must be completed by the officer or participant to sign up for the final audition. The deadline is Oct. 31. After the pre-audition, youth will audition in front of judges. Date and time of final audition will be released at later date. The top candidates will perform during the show on Nov. 18. For more information, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, youth engagement unit, at 434-979-8898, ext. 4.