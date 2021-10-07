WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, PhD, a storyteller for Our Times will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. She has been storytelling since 1980. The Chapel-Hill based, Grammy nominated storyteller will tell old and new tales, taking the audience from humor to high drama, in a show called “transformations.” Burch said “the last 18 months have been transformative at every level of American society, so I’ve chosen a program of stories that touch on human beings’ capacity for change and resilience. Whether a traditional folktale, a family story or a character monologue, these tales will offer the listeners a chance to step into multiple story worlds and return with new knowledge about themselves and the world around them.”