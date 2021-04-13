WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually, open to the public. Anyone interested should use a link for the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available at 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent to bryan.david@virginia.edu.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

CASWELL FARMERS MARKET: The Caswell Farmers' Market, located at Bright Leaf Center, 2246 N.C. 86, Yanceyville, North Carolina, will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. until Sept. 9, rain or shine, for its eighth season. To find out which vendors will be at the market each week and what they will bring, check the Caswell Farmers Market Facebook page on Wednesdays before each market day. COVID-19 prevention guidance will be followed. For information, email caswelllocalfoods@gmail.com

SATURDAY, MAY 1