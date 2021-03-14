Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
GO VIRGINIA: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Executive Committee will meet at 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available by dialing 301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. March 17 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
MORNING BREW: Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce's networking event will be held virtually at 8 a.m. The chamber's newest innovation Partners, Blue Ridge, Fiberboard, Columbia Forest Products and JTI will be highlighted at the event. Event is virtual with registration available at www.dpchamber.org by calling 434-836-6990 or emailing chamber@dpchamber.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane, Gretna. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
MUSICAL TAPESTRIES FROM THE APPALACHIANS: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History presents Museum Residency Community Engagement music event featuring Adam Hurt and Beth Williams Hartness with Musical Tapestries from the Appalachians with banjo and fiddle narratives/authentic regional sounds from 2 to 5 p.m. at 536 Craghead St. Three to five people may enter the free event at a time. Attendees must maintain 6-feet of distance, wear face masks and have temperatures taken. No seating will be available. For more information, contact Elisabe Dixon at elsabe@danvillemuseum.com or call 434-793-5644.
CROQUET ON THE LAWN: Celebrate the first day of spring at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. Bring a croquet set, picnic food and a team of players. Call to reserve a 90-minute slot: noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Set up on one of the side lawns or the the front lawn. Three teams can play per time slot. The event is free to the community, but pre-registration is required by calling 434-793-5644.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
THE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC ON WOMEN: Held by Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce featuring Jim Bebeau of Danville Pittsylvania County Community Services, Renee Haltom, of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and Ann Stratton, of Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania, will hold conversation focused on the mental health, economic and professional challenges women have been experiencing since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Event is virtual with registration available at www.dpchamber.org by calling 434-836-6990 or emailing chamber@dpchamber.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
CHAMBER 101: The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will host Chamber 101, which assists members in maximizing the benefits of chamber membership. Designed for new members, Chamber 101 is beneficial as a refresher for seasoned members as well. Event is virtual with registration available at www.dpchamber.org by calling 434-836-6990 or emailing chamber@dpchamber.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: The Kiwanis Club of Danville and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter have joined forces for a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information on items to be sold or to make donations of rummage items, call club president and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the church parking lot area. Face masks and social distancing will apply.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com