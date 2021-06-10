Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, JUNE 10

THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Abreu-Grogan Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14. Ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program at 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

CARS AND COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., Danville. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: Paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Meets at Abreu-Grogan Park. From 2 to 6 p.m. Cost is $14.

YOGA IN THE PARK: Free yoga in parks around Danville from 8 to 9 a.m. Participants must sign up in advance and bring mat. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.