FRIDAY, JUNE 4

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

MONDAY, JUNE 7

THEATRE EXPLORERS CAMP-SUMMERSTACK: This summer the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and Smokestack is teaming up to offer Theatre Explorers Camp, a two-week program for children entering first through fifth grades. Children will be introduced to the basics of theatre each day from 9 until 11 a.m. by professionals from Smokestack Theatre Company. The camp will be held Monday-Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. June 7-18 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Registration is open through June 4 or until registrations are full. The camp is limited to 25 children. Registration includes a Summerstack T-Shirt and two tickets to the Theatre Explorers Camp on June 18 at 6 p.m. (Pending COVID-19 guidelines, each child may receive up to two additional tickets). The total cost for registration is $125 per child. Members of the museum may contact Smokestack Theatre Company for a $25 discount on registration. This discount cannot be combined with other promotional pricing or discounts. For more information, contact Josh Lucia at josh@thesmokestack.org.