HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Also, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. Danville Transit will not operate on the holiday, but household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. Offices, the library and the courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, and Danville Transit will resume operations as well on that day.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Monday.
MONDAY, MAY 31
FISH FRY: Cherrystone Baptist Association Division of Men will hold a fish fry at the Cherrystone Center at 11 a.m. For sale will be fish plates and sandwiches and desserts. Honoring the ones who died while serving in the U.S. military.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
EXHIBIT: Timothy Duffy: Blue Muse, Preserving the Roots of the American South, will be on view through Aug. 28 at The Gallery Space, 536 Craghead St., Danville River District. Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
BREWERY TOUR: O'Hagan Great Brewery Tour will be in Axton to play at Mountain Valley Brewing at 7 p.m. For more information, http://GreatBreweryTour.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
BENEFIT FUNDRAISER: Benefit Fundraiser for Mikayla Walton from 2 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive. Silent and live auction, 50/50 drawings, food, bands and cornhole tournament. All proceeds donated to the family. Call 434-822-0042 or 434-713-8950 for information or to donate.
MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak four miles of the Dan River. Paddlers will be provided with headlamp; previous paddling experience required. Ages 12 and up. Register by June 2 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Meets at Abreu-Grogan Park. Paddling is from 9 to 11 p.m. Cost is $14.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
OPENING RECEPTION: Opening reception for Timothy Duffy: Blue Muse, Preserving the Roots of the American South, from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Gallery Space, 536 Craghead St., Danville River District.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
THEATRE EXPLORERS CAMP-SUMMERSTACK: This summer the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and Smokestack is teaming up to offer Theatre Explorers Camp, a two-week program for children entering first through fifth grades. Children will be introduced to the basics of theatre each day from 9 until 11 a.m. by professionals from Smokestack Theatre Company. The camp will be held Monday-Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. June 7-18 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Registration is open through June 4 or until registrations are full. The camp is limited to 25 children. Registration includes a Summerstack T-Shirt and two tickets to the Theatre Explorers Camp on June 18 at 6 p.m. (Pending COVID-19 guidelines, each child may receive up to two additional tickets). The total cost for registration is $125 per child. Members of the museum may contact Smokestack Theatre Company for a $25 discount on registration. This discount cannot be combined with other promotional pricing or discounts. For more information, contact Josh Lucia at josh@thesmokestack.org.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Abreu-Grogan Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14. Ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program at 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: Paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by June 9 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Meets at Abreu-Grogan Park. From 2 to 6 p.m. Cost is $14.
YOGA IN THE PARK: Free yoga in parks around Danville from 8 to 9 a.m. Participants must sign up in advance and bring mat. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.
RUN FOR JUSTICE RACE: Run for Justice features a children's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K community event. All events will be staged at Angler's Park and Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m. The Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual event includes awards, refreshments and door prizes. Race flyers have been mailed or walkers or runners can pick up a registration form at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Participants can also register at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. The Run for Justice is one of the activities of the American Criminal Justice Association-Lambda Alpha Upsilon's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at (434) 770-8822.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Camilla Williams Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14 for ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
A HISTORY OF THE MILTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A history of the Milton Presbyterian Church will be presented by Martha Bradsher Spencer in Milton, North Carolina at 11 a.m. A tour of the church will follow the presentation.
TUBING ON THE DAN: Float on the Dan River from Main Street to Anglers Park. One or two person tubes are available; life jackets are provided. Close-toed shoes are required. Ages 12 and up. For information, call Danville Parks and Recreation at 799-5150. Meets at Main Street Plaza, begins at 10 a.m., ends at 1 p.m. Cost is $15.
ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
ADVENTURE CAMP: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 held at Ballou Park shelter six June 28 through July 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
REIMAGINE OUR YOUTH: Reimagine Our Youth a lunch and learn with special guest Derrick Coles speaking on "Building Today's Boys into Tomorrow's Men." Held at the Boys & Girls Club of the Danville Ara, 123 Foster St., from 1-4 p.m. RSVP by Monday, May 24 by contacting the club at 434-792-6617. Strict COVID safety protocols will be followed.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 1: Science & Health Summer Camp 1 will be held July 7-9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students per camp due to COVID restrictions. For more information and paper applications contact: Anjanette Farmer, PATHS AHEC Director, 434-791-3630, ext. 1018; email - afarmer@pathsinc.org or link to online application: https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8
MONDAY, JULY 12
KAYAK CAMP: Kayak Camp for teens to learn the basic kayaking skills and techniques, safety protocols and explore sections of the Dan River from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 12-16 at Ballou Park shelter six. Cost is $130 for ages 10-16. Register by July 16 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
THE RACE TO THE DAN: The Race to the Dan talk will be presented by Tom Edmonds at 10 a.m. as part of the Milton, N.C., Renaissance Museum, 169 Broad St., Milton, N.C. For more information, call or text 336-583-8203 or email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com
MONDAY, JULY 26
ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 with lots of outdoor activities. Held at Ballou Park Shelter No. 6, July 26 through July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 1 will be held July 28-30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students per camp due to COVID restrictions. For more information and paper applications contact: Anjanette Farmer, PATHS AHEC Director, 434-791-3630, ext. 1018; email - afarmer@pathsinc.org or link to online application: https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com