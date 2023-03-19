Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TRAFFIC ALERT

DANVILLE: The intersection of Craghead and Wilson streets will be closed intermittently next week to through traffic to allow for improvements related to the Wilson Street streetscape project. During the times that the intersection is closed, traffic will be detoured onto Loyal and Newton streets to Lynn Street. All businesses will be accessible. Wilson Street between Craghead Street and Bridge Street remains closed. Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to the altered traffic pattern, allow more time to reach their destination or consider an alternate route.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

PRESSURE CANNER LID TESTING: Virginia Cooperative Extensive Office, 19783 U.S. 29 South, Suite C, Chatham, will check pressure cooker lid and gauge used for canning at no cost from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 434-432-7770.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

THE WRITE STUFF, WRITERS GROUP: For those who love writing, join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club will meet at 3:45 p.m. with Amanda Boyd, author, discussing her book, "Collecting History." Free and open to public.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

NAILED IT: LIBRARY EDITION: Inspired by the Netflix TV show, kids will show their wacky, artistic side by creating a work of delicious art by recreating of delicious art using the provided supplies at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library for ages 8 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

PUZZLERS CLUB: Join the group at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve. For ages 18 and up with registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

DAN RIVER BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION MONTHLY MUSIC EVENT: Music event held at 7 p.m. at Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave., featuring Evergreen band. Admission $5; bring a canned food item to donate to God's Storehouse. For questions, call 276-638-2742.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Experience the vibrant costumes, dynamic music and soulful rhythms of the ghungroo dancing bells from the echoing heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples to the swaying voices of desert villages and modern stages with Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond. Created by World Choreography Award Nominee and Telly Award Winning Director and Choreographer Joya Kazi, the performance features the Joya Kazi Unlimited dancers as seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood. Held at 7:30 p.m., George Washington High School Auditorium 701 Broad St. Cost is $30for adults and $15 for student. For tickets, visit danvilleconcert.org; eventbrite.com; Karen's in the Danville Mall; Ginger Bread House; Main Street Art Collective and at the door.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Camp under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

MICROCHIP CLINIC: The Danville Area Humane Society is holding a $10 microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County at the animal shelter, 996 South Boston Road, Danville. Pet photos with the Easter Bunny will be taken at the same time. No appointment necessary; limit four chips per household, please!

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.

PARENT AND ME: WEEKEND EXPLORATION: Meet at Anglers Park for a naturalist hike to explore Danville's trails and learn more about the natural world as a family. Parents are required to stay during this program. Anglers Park shelter 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

UNREQUIRED READING, CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Classics read in high school will be read again just for fun from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Visit www.readdanvilleva.org for a full list of titles. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.No fee.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary STEAM program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library, ages five to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

BIRD HOUSE PAINTING: Prepare for birds by painting a birdhouse at the Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $15 per person. Birdhouse, paint and brushes all provided. For ages five and up. Parents must stay with their child throughout the program. For information, call 434-799-5150.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

RACIN' & TASTIN': Racin' & Tastin' from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Community Market; $40 individual/$500 corporate table; advance tickets only; on sale at Eventbrite.com. Entertainment by Mended Fences; all-you-can-eat barbecue. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.

SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE: The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students of the trust’s next deadline date of March 31 for the submission of scholarship applications. Traditional students who reside in Caswell, Danville/Pittsylvania, Halifax, Martinsville/Henry and Rockingham counties are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

GOODYEAR EDUCATION 5K RUN/WALK: The 14th annual Goodyear Education 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on the Goodyear Golf Course for all ages competing for four sets of tires to be given away by Goodyear along with other door prizes. The money raised will go to Danville and Pittsylvania County public schools. Cost to enter will be $30 for adult runners and walkers before race day and $35 on race day; $15 for ages 18 and under. For more information, danvillerunner.org web site to print off entry form. Any questions please call Bennett Gobble, race director at 434-799-1459, or 434-334-1817.

PAPER SHREDDING: Riverview Rotary will hold a paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon at Woodall Nissan, Riverside Drive at Union Street Bridge. Bring your old tax records, receipts and other personal papers that need secure disposal. The shredding is free; donations are appreciated

DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT: Disc Golf Tournament at Ballou's disc golf course at 1 p.m. for ages 16 and up. Cost $15 with registration required by calling, 434-799-5214.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

MONDAY, APRIL 3

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Make your own Lego brick creation at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Bricks provided. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster your creative voice through writing prompts and exercises at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library from 5 to 6 p.m., grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

WHODUNIT BOOK CLUB: Find your new favorite book at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

SPRING ADULT SOFTBALL: Sports & Athletics is accepting rosters for the upcoming National Softball Association Adult Softball Season. Registration open April 7 through May 5 (information available) by calling, 434-799-5214. Cost is $250 sponsorship fee; $10/player; held Mondays and Thursdays at Dan Daniel Memorial Park at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

SPRING BREAK CAMPOUT AT HANGING ROCK: Explore the trails and wonders of Hanging Rock State Park on a two-night campout Aril 11-13 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $330 per child for ages eight to 14. Every participant will be sent a supply list after registering. Register by calling, 434-799-5150 two weeks prior to camp. Will meet at city auditorium day of camp.

SPRING BREAK CAMP II: Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 11-14, for grades K-6th. Participants should pack lunch and an afternoon snack; a light breakfast will be provided. Cost $100; registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

LITTLE LEARNING LAB: Springtime Senses - Explore, create and learn through interactive Steam based activities that will engage the mind and body as your child builds their fine motor skills and creativity while exploring scientific concepts for ages two to seven from 4 to 5 p.m. at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

6V6 ADULT DODGEBALL: Dive, duck, dip and dodge the oncoming throws coming from your opponents at the Squire Recreation Center playing dodgeball from 6 to 10 p.m. No fee. For more information, call 434-799-5214.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

HORSEBACK RIDING AT SPRING VALLEY FARM: Join a local guide on horseback for a hour and then enjoy the petting zoo at Spring Valley Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Trail ride/equipment is included in registration cost of $65 per person. Meet at city auditorium. Registration required a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

SPRING ZIPLINE: Spring zipline at Dan Daniel Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages eight and up. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 per person with registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

TALK LIKE SHAKESPEARE: Learn more about the bard's lasting legacy with a fun discussion, games, and more at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

LITTLE EXPLORERS STORYTIME: Children ages two to five and their caregivers invited to the Ruby B. Archie auditorium for songs, stories and activities to promote language development and pre-literary skills from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE WRITE STUFF - WRITERS GROUP: If you love writing, join the group or come by to discuss your craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

FAIRY TALE BASH: All young princes and princesses are invited to participate in an evening of enchanted games, jousting tournament, bouncing in the inflatable castle, visit from a real unicorn, and more from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ruby B. Archie Library. Guests are encouraged to dress in fairy tale costumes; ages 12 and under. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: Learn more about how you can reduce, reuse and recycle to help save our planet. Make your own recycled are and participate in "Recycling our Reads" book swap by bringing in a gently used age appropriate book to swap with others from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library, ages seven and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK: Danville-Chatham Tour, The Gabriella and Chatham Garden Clubs and Garden Club of Danville; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; contact Karan Johnson, Martha Crider & Kimberly Gentry at Danville-Chatham@vagardenweek.org; tickets $25 per person sold online and in advance at VaGardenWeek.org, and in Danville on March 1-April 19 at The Ginger Bread House, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, Raywood Landscape Center; $35 day of tour at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History. Lunch: Box lunch $20 per person by prepaid reservations at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St.,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; eat-in or take-out; reservations by April 14: email thewednesdayclub24541@gmail.com or leave message at 434-792-7921; pay online via website https://thewednesdayclubdanvilleva.org or make checks payable to “The Wednesday Club” and mail to 1002 Main St., Danville, VA 24541;All proceeds to benefit the Scholarship Fund and special projects.

DANVILLE-CHATHAM HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK TOUR: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with slogan Reimagine That and showcasing reimagined spaces in town. The properties offered are: The Danville Science Center (all exhibits, except the Dome), Supply Resources Corporate Apartment, Vantage Art Flats Airbnb, The Bee Hotel, The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Crema & Vine, Home of Iulian and Corrie Bobe (main floor and yard), Mark and Wendy Herman's backyard garden. KatieDid Forals will offer a progressive floral demonstration all day. There will be two trolley 45 minute trolley tours narrated by Joyce Wilburn. Violin music will be offered for an hour in the Herman's garden. Tickets will be available online by Feb. 6 and in March and April at The Ginger Bread House, Raywood Landscape Center and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Ticket cost - $25 in advance, and day of $35 (only available at the DMFAH on tour day). The Wednesday Club will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with reservations at cost of $20.

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

RIVER CLEAN UP: Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning Danville's finest waterway, the Dan River by walking along the banks of the river as well as the Riverwalk to collect trash. Litter getters, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Registration not required. Meet at the Danville Science Center. Held from 9 a.m. to noon.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY CONCERT: The Danville Area Choral Arts Society (DACAS) will present Eternal Light, a requiem composed by Howard Goodall for the bereaved, using poetry and sacred texts, that offers everlasting light as an image of resurrection. The concert will be under the direction of Dr. Christopher Swanson with orchestral accompaniment. Matvey Lapin, concertmaster, Robert Sutter, pianist, soloists Carolyn Smith, soprano, Brian Hobbs, tenor, and Raul West, baritone. Members of the Danville Boys and Girls Club chorus will open the concert with several pieces including the Howard Goodall setting of The Lord Is My Shepherd. The concert will be presented at 3 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 3090 N. Main Street, Danville. Admission is free. No tickets required. Reception to follow concert.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

TINY LIBRARY CRAFT: Design and build a miniature library inside an Altoids tin box in honor of National Library Week at Maker Space Ruby B. Archie Library from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages six to 12. All supplies provided. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

UNREQUIRED READING - CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Classics we read in high school, let's read them again just for run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Visit www.readdanvilleva.org for a full list of titles. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

GARDENING 101: Join local master gardener on how to get your garden ready for the season during this hands-on program at Coates Recreation Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. For more information, call, 434-799-5150.

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert, Luke Bernard, explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.