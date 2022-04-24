Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the enduring tales of classic "The Secret Garden" by Frances Hodgson Burnett, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages five to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

PROJECT LITERACY CORPORATE JEOPARDEE SPELLING COMPETITION: Project Literacy Corporate JeopardBee spelling competition will be held at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company, 209 Trade St. from 5 to 9 p.m. with spelling competition starting at 6 p.m. with up to 15 pre-registered teams competing for titles of JeopardBee Champion, Most Creative Spellers, and Most Enthusiastic Team. Silent Auction, 50/50 raffle. This is an annual fundraiser for Project Literacy, a nonprofit organization whose volunteers provide free one-on-one tutoring for adults. Nana Karen's Food Truck available for food purchase on site. For more information, contact Todd Helms, director of Project Literacy at 434-483-7994 or projectliteracydanville@gmail.com.

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece "Yarn Flowers" at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

MOVIES AT THE CROSSING: Movies at the Crossing will show "Moana" from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. Crossing will open at 7 p.m. with games and activities for entire family, with food trucks onsite. For more information, call 434-793-4636

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

RODS AND RIDES: Danville Riverview Rotary will hold Rods and Rides from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ballou Park. Bring vintage, hotrod, antique or "cool" car or motorcycle to display. Prizes will be given out. Vendors welcome for a $60 fee. To register msreg.com/RiverviewRODS-RIDES. Enter from the Main Street entrance. Proceeds support Rotary initiative such as the Dan River clean up and scholarships to local students.

SHOW AND TELL WITH JOHN BLACKFEATHER JEFFRIES: A show and tell with John Blackfeather Jeffries, elder of the Occaneechi Tribe of the Saponi Nation, will be held at 10 a.m. at Milton Renaissance Foundation Museum & Visitors Center in Milton, North Carolina. Weather permitting, the program will include a bow and arrow demonstration. The event is free, but a $10 donation per family is suggested. For more information, email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com or call/text 336-583-8203.

FREE TAKE OUT COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. handed out in parking lot; take out only.

ADULT HIP HOP: Adult Hip Hop with Troy Stephens at the City Auditorium, fifth floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Cost $20.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com, Danville Concert Association, danvilleconcert.org, Karen's Hallmark, Danville Mall; Gingerbread House, Memorial Drive; 326 Main St. Art Collective. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

FAMILY-FRIENDLY WALK: A family-friendly walk from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Riverwalk Trailhead at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. All ages and abilities welcome. Will walk the 2.8 miles paved trail along the river. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a bottle water.

MONDAY, MAY 2

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcomed at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU-STAR WARS INSPIRED ART: Celebrate Star Wars Day with other fans. For ages 18 and up held at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

THURSDAY PADDLES: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan boathouse and travel on different sections of the Dan River on each paddle, switching it up from kayaks, paddle boards or canoes. Registration is required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

MOVIES AT THE CROSSING: Movies at the Crossing will show "Trolls World Tour" from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. Crossing will open at 7 p.m. with family games and activities and food trucks onsite. For more information, call 434-793-4636

SATURDAY, MAY 7

SPACE CAMP: Create glow-in-the-dark art under black lights and outsmart aliens in intergalactic games from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium/Maker Space. Ages five to 10; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP-KINDNESS ROCKS: Relax with family and have a fun night of painting and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Held at Coates Recreation Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 12. Cost is $20 for parent and child. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, MAY 9

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-INTEREST MEETING: Teens are invited to provided input on the current and future of interest in Dungeons and Dragons at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6 p.m. for grades six to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

TWEEN CRAFT NIGHT: A night of crafts, music and snacks for ages 10 to 17 at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library 2nd floor for teens only, grades six to 12, held from 5 to 7 p.m.; no fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

CHORAL MUSIC: Danville Area Choral Arts Society will celebrate 35 years of choral music at 5 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3090 North Main St. with Dr. Christopher Swanson, music director, Robert Sutter, accompanist. Free admission. No tickets required.

DRIVE-THRU BARBECUE DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097 will hold a drive-thru barbecue dinner with pick up from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave. Cost is $8 per plate or $6 per quart. Menu includes barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll.

RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: Danville Kiwanis Club and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter will hold a rummage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive (parking lot of church). For information about rummage sale items, call John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcomed at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

THURSDAY PADDLES: Meets at the Abreu-Grogan boathouse and travel on different sections of the Dan River on each paddle, switching it up from kayaks, paddle boards or canoes. Registration is required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

PARENT'S NIGHT OUT: Parent's Night Out will be filled with games, activities, exercises, etc. for children. Parents/guardians, drop your children off while you get an evening away. Dinner will be provided. For ages five to 12 at cost of $25 per child from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

DOGS ON THE LAWN: Dogs on the Lawn from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., is a fundraiser for the museum. Participants are invited to bring their dogs to meet Rooster, the bloodhound, participate in contests, demonstrations and more.

MUTT STRUT: The Pittsylvania County Community Action will hold its first Mutt Strut from 9 a.m. to noon at Chatham High School, 100 Chatham Cavalier Circle, Chatham. Vendors will be onsite. Rain or shine. For more information, call fundraising committee at 434-238-0195. Donations may be made to: PCCA, P.O. Box 1119, Chatham, VA, 24531.

MONDAY, MAY 23

TURTLEY AWESOME FUN: Shellebrate National Turtle Day with turtle-rific games and crafts for ages 3 to 10 at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6 p.m. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary Steam program for ages five to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Held at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 7 p.m. Space is limited. Register by Monday before the program by calling 434-799-5195.

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night with zip lining at Dan Daniel Park for ages eight and up. Limited number of glow sticks. Register by May 26 by calling 434-799-5150. Held at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at cost of $12.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family fun night with board games, sports and outdoor games with light snacks provided. Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., no fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

DINO DAY: Enjoy dino-style games, crafts and activities, including digging up a dinosaur at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages seven and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: Summer Reading Challenge with the Ruby B. Archie Library June 1-July 31. Check out the library calendar of events at ReadDanvilleVA.org for a full list of programs. Summer festivities will kick off with a party on Thursday, June 9. For all ages.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

THURSDAY PADDLES: Meets at the Abreu-Grogan boathouse and travel on different sections of the Dan River on each paddle, switching it up from kayaks, paddle boards or canoes. Registration is required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

MOVIES AT THE CROSSING: Movies at the Crossing will show "Cars" from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. Crossing will open at 7 p.m. with games and activities for entire family, with food trucks onsite. For more information, call 434-793-4636

SUMMER CAMP OPEN HOUSE: Held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center to learn more about their Day Camps and Outdoor Camps. Light refreshments provided. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

SUMMER CAMP OPEN HOUSE: Held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Coates Recreation Center to learn more about their Day Camps and Outdoor Camps. Light refreshments provided. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

TUBING ON THE DAN: Float on the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park. One or two person tubes are available. PFDs are provided. Close-toes shoes are required. Must register by June 6. For ages 12 and up. Call 434-799-5150. Held from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. at cost of $15.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family fun night with board games, sports and outdoor games with light snacks provided. Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., no fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library 2nd floor for teens only, grades six to 12. Held from 5 to 7 p.m.; no fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Summer campfire with s'more, campfire games and ghost stories for ages five and up. Register by June 6 by calling 434-799-5150. Held at Ballou Shelter number 10 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. No fee.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and noon to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak on the peaceful Dan River in the light of the full moon from 9 to 11 p.m. at cost of $14. For ages 12 and up at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. For more information and to register by June 6, call 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

KAYAK THE DAN: MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: Enjoy a paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by adult. Register by June 7 by calling 434-799-5150. Cost is $14.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

TITLE TALES: Share your favorite books and titles other readers at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Everyone gets a free book. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

OUT-OF-SCHOOL CAMP: Coates Day Camp held from June 13-Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $100 per week for children ages five to 12. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

GAMES ON AT THE LIBRARY: Stop by the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for night of fun and games with fellow teens, ages 11 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLES: Meets at the Abreu-Grogan boathouse and travel on different sections of the Dan River on each paddle, switching it up from kayaks, paddle boards or canoes. Registration is required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Children's Festival presented by URW Community Federal Credit Union with activities for children of all ages held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. Vendors and concessions on site. Free admission.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

KAYAK CAMP I: Kayak Camp I from June 21-23 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $80 for ages eight to 12. Register by June 15. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

STUFFED ANIMAL CAMPOUT: Bring your stuffed animal friends for a fun night of "campfire" games and stories, with a snack provided, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages two to six. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Landscapes. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

OUTDOOR CAMP: Outdoor Camp - Adventure Camp I from June 27-July 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages eight to 14 at cost of $130. Register by June 22. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, JULY 4

JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION: Celebration begins at 6 p.m. at Carrington Pavilion with free entertainment by the Seven til Sunrise Band at 7:30 p.m., vendors, concessions onsite; followed by fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Free admission. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library 2nd floor for teens only, grades six to 12. Held from 5 to 7 p.m.; no fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

BASICS OF OUTDOOR SURVIVAL: Join Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Maggie Brown to learn essential survival skills and what items you should carry to ensure success in the wilderness from 9 to 11 a.m. at Anglers Park. No fee. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

INFINITY ACRES EXHIBIT: Rabbits, reptiles and Llamas at the Ruby B. Archie Library Parking lot. All ages; no fee. Session I - 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Session II-noon to 12:45 p.m.; registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 11

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

KAYAK CAMP II: Kayak Camp II will be held from July 11-15 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10 to 16 at cost of $130. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: For ages 11 and under at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Supplies and popcorn will be provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

DINO TEA PARTY: Invite your prehistoric stuffed animals to teatime to sip iced tea, snack, dance and play games from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. For ages three to 10. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

TUESDAY, JULY 19

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

LIBRARY CAMPOUT: For ages four and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium a campfire for a night of stories, songs and crafts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 25

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp II from July 25-July 29 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages eight to 14 at cost of $130. Register by July 20. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Figure Drawing. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.