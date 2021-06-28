Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, JUNE 28
ADVENTURE CAMP: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 at Ballou Park shelter six from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2 organized by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
CHATHAM CONCERT SERIES: The Chatham Concert Series will be held in-person at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 7 p.m., featuring Kevin Matheson on violin and Judith Clark on piano. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the series. An outdoor reception will follow provided Chatham First. For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
DANVILLE CELEBRATIONS: Independence Day in Danville will kick off with a trail run at Anglers Park and will culminate with fireworks downtown. The 13th Annual Patriot Challenge will start at 8 a.m. at Anglers Park. The race will feature a four-mile course on the Anglers Ridge Mountain Bike Trail and an ice cream social following the event. Registration costs $30 per runner; the fee is $25 for runners who register as a group of four or more. A cooling towel and light-up arm band will be given to the first 75 who register. Day-of registration costs $40; cash only. Those who do not participate can purchase an ice cream ticket for $2. To register, call (434) 793-4636. The annual July 4th Celebration at the Crossing will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature free entertainment and arts and crafts. This year’s musical entertainment is provided by Danville Symphony Orchestra and will begin at 7:50 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk will be detonated from the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge. Pedestrians and motorists can expect changes to the traffic pattern beginning with the closure of the southbound lane at 1 p.m. The northbound lane and all access lanes will close at 8 p.m. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will close at 9 p.m. The River District can be accessed via Union Street Bridge or Industrial Avenue. The fireworks show is free and open to the community. Free parking is available in and around the River District.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
REIMAGINE OUR YOUTH: Reimagine Our Youth, a lunch and learn, will feature guest Derrick Coles speaking on "Building Today's Boys into Tomorrow's Men." Held at the Boys & Girls Club of the Danville Area, 123 Foster St., from 1 to 4 p.m. RSVP by contacting the club at 434-792-6617.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 1: Science & Health Summer Camp 1 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 7-9 at the Danville Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed for the camp. For more information and paper applications contact, Anjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.
MONDAY, JULY 12
KAYAK CAMP: Kayak Camp for teens to learn the basic kayaking skills and techniques, safety protocols and explore sections of the Dan River from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 12-16 at Ballou Park shelter six. Cost is $130 for ages 10-16. Register by July 16 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sounds of the American Legion Squadron 325 will a pancake breakfast at Post 325 from 7 to 10 a.m. Menu consists of pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, for $6.
FISH FRY: Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, North Carolina will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., eat in or take out. Orders of five or more plates can be delivered locally. Cost is $10 per plate, which includes fish, baked beans, cole slow, sliced bread, water, dessert. Fish sandwich are $5, extra side is $2, extra dessert is $2. For more information, call Teresa at 336-388-1211.
THE RACE TO THE DAN: The Race to the Dan talk will be presented by Tom Edmonds at 10 a.m. as part of the Milton Renaissance Museum, 169 Broad St., Milton, N.C. For more information, call or text 336-583-8203 or email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.
MONDAY, JULY 26
ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 with lots of outdoor activities. Held at Ballou Park Shelter No. 6, July 26 through July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 2 will be held July 28-30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed per camp. For more information and paper applications, contactAnjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.