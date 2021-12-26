Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices and the library will be closed Friday and will remain closed until Jan. 3. The courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Friday as regularly scheduled. Danville Transit buses will run on regular service hours on Friday but they will not operate on New Year’s Day.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Friday for the New Year's holiday. All of the convenience centers will remain open during the holidays.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp Dec. 27-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch is not, so participants must bring a bag meal. For ages 5 to 12 with indoor and outdoor activities. Registration required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

HYGGE IN THE EVENING: Embrace the Danish concept of hygge or "cozy contentment," with an evening of candle-making and hot chocolate drinking from 5 to 6 p.m. at Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for grades six through 12. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2022 with a party for the little ones and their families in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and under. No fee. They'll dance, snack and craft their way through a celebration of the new year. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.