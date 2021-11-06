SUNDAY, NOV. 14

HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, NOV. 15

MAKE MUSIC WITH MIGUEL: Fashion musical instruments out of tissue boxes and tin cans and play along with Miguel from Disney's Coco at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 12 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: To learn more about VITA volunteer opportunities, two 45-minute information sessions are being offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055, Danville. Call Yvonne Anderson or Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8220 if interested.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17