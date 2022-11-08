Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: The majority of Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Tuesday for Election Day and Friday for Veterans Day. All branches of the Pittsylvania County Library will be closed. All Pittsylvania County courts will be closed. All county convenience centers and green-box sites will operate as normal. Essential operations (including EMS and law enforcement from the sheriff's office) will continue as usual.

TODAY, NOV. 8

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Maker Space for grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

NOVEMBER FUN DAY: School's out for the day, register a child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at the City Auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for kindergarten to 6 years of age. Cost is $20 per child. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

THE WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will have contemporary American artist Jane Carter, discussing “Understanding Abstract Art.” Carter is an award winning artist, living and painting in North Carolina for 30 years. The program starts at 3:45 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

OWL PROWL: Enjoy a walk in the fall night as to search for owls in Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

REGISTRATION FOR DANVILLE RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Registration for the Dec. 4 Danville Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade (supported by its partner sponsor URW Community Federal Credit Union) is now open. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222055283746154 by Nov. 10 to avoid late fee.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

WESLEY'S FAMOUS STEW, DRIVE-THRU ONLY: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road, stew available via drive-thru from noon to 2 p.m. at $7 per quart. To pre-order, call 434-793-9358; 434-203-0617; 434-203-7488.

HAM & EGG SUPPER: Southern Caswell Ruritan Club, 9614 NC Highway 62 South, Burlington, Anderson Community of Caswell County, will hold it's Ham & Egg supper beginning at 4 p.m. at cost of $10 with ham, eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, jams, jellies, beverages. There will be a raffle with $2 tickets for prizes of $300, $200 and $100 with profits going back into community service projects.

BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will have a country breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.

DEADLINE FOR RESERVATIONS: Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Nov. 17 at the Social Services conference room, 220 H.G. McGhee Drive, Chatham. Cost of meal is $12.50 and reservations should be made by Nov. 12 by calling 434-251-2006.

STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will have stew, ready for pick up from 9 a.m. until noon at 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. Cost is $8 per quart. Call 434-250-6809 to pre-order.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME CEREMONY & BANQUET: The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony and banquet will be held at 5 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club. For more information, call 434-724-4343 or 434-724-5046.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discover treasure along the way in the 5th edition game; snacks provided. For grades six to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Register by the Monday before the program by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

AVATAR CAMP: Train in water, air, earth and fire bending to become an Avatar like Aang in Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender," at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for ages six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

HOMESCHOOL ARCHERY 101: Join the archery classes for homeschoolers at Coates Recreation Center from 3 to 3:45 p.m. for ages 5 to 17. Cost is $5 per child. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5190.

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: Celia Rivenbark, bestselling author and journalist, returns to The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., to speak about the South at 3:45 p.m. Coffee will be served at 3:15. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program and explore the different parks and we focus on different topics of interest including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anglers Park for ages five to 10. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. No fee.

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (VITA): Anyone interested becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program, the team that prepares and files tax returns for free, may call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231. An information session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: PCRTA to meet at noon at the Social Services conference room, 220 H.G. McGhee Drive, Chatham. Cost of meal is $12.50 and reservations should be made by Nov. 12 by calling 434-251-2006.

LITTLE LEARNING LAB: Explore, create and learn through interactive Steam based activities that will engage the mind and body as your child build their fine motor skills and creativity while exploring scientific concepts at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m., with fantastic food webs, for ages two to seven. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

PUZZLERS' CLUB: Join the Puzzlers' Club to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

HOMESCHOOL JUNIOR NATURALIST: Hands on learning experience to explore tree identification and insects in parks and other trails for ages 5 to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

TEEN TAKEOVER: After-hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library, second floor, for teens only, grades six to 12. Play video games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5194. No fee.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campfire under the stars for ages 5 and up; (parents are required to stay with children) at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration required by Nov. 16 by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT TALENT SHOW: The Danville Police Department will host its second annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at the new police department headquarters, 1 Community Way, in the multipurpose room, at 5:30 p.m. Students ages pre-school to 12th grade will be eligible to compete. A pre-audition to ensure participants meet the requirements require a 10-15 second sample of their act or talent in front of a Danville police officer. It can be an officer on the street, at a school or by coming to the police headquarters. After the audition a form must be completed by the officer or participant to sign up for the final audition. The deadline is Oct. 31. After the pre-audition, youth will audition in front of judges. Date and time of final audition will be released at later date. The top candidates will perform during the show on Nov. 18. For more information, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, youth engagement unit, at 434-979-8898, ext. 4.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Philanthropic Educational Organization Dames and Daises Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place, Chatham.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE FALL ZIPLINE: Last zipline of the season at Dan Daniel Park from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 8 and up; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required by Nov. 16 by calling, 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

FRIENDSGIVING: Give thanks to friends this year with a festive night of crafts, games, music and snack at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Read the classics again and join the discussion with a fresh perspective of "A Room with a View" by E.M. Forster, at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from the North Pole on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 9. To register, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary Steam program for ages five to 12 at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING MEAL: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., eat in only.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your maker caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 7 and up. Will be making "Wood" land creatures. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

PRESCHOOL PICASSOS: Join for an evening of finger-painting at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages six and under. Materials and drinks provided. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE WRITE STUFF, ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring a current piece to to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

COLORING AND CONVERSATION: Create a colorful design and talk about your goals, aspirations and what inspires you at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

HOMESCHOOL JUNIOR NATURALIST: Hands on learning experience as you explore tree identification and insects in parks and other trails for ages five to 17 years of age at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

BOOK BABIES: Music and rhymes, stories and fingerplays in a lapsit program for babies and their caregivers at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages 0 months to two years from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Stroll along the Riverwalk Trail, listen to holiday music from local carolers and musicians from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning at the Danville Community Market and ending at Main Street Plaza trail head. Call 434-857-3384 to be a musician for this event or for more information. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discover treasure along the way in the 5th edition game; snacks provided; Saturday sessions include lunch. For grades six to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Register by the Monday before the program by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Riverview Rotary will hold its Christmas Parade beginning at 5 p.m. at Rison and Broad Streets continuing downtown ending at Main and Craghead Streets. Application deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for parade entries. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Make your own Lego brick creation. Bricks provided. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE RECC'LING CREW - BOOK LOVERS' GROUP: Share your favorite titles with other readers and you will leave with a list of great books to read at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

HOMESCHOOL ARCHERY 101: Join the archery classes for homeschoolers at Coates Recreation Center from 3 to 3:45 p.m. for ages 5 to 17. Cost is $5 per child. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5190.

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster your creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Maker Space for grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

BARK THE HALLS: Take part in the Community Holiday Light Show with your dog. Walk through the park while staff are testing the lights, take a holiday-themed photo with your dog and let your best friend enjoy a festive doggie treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Park. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

BAKE AND PAINT ORNAMENTS: Make your own wintry salt dough ornament and watch a Christmas classic, "Frosty the Snowman," while they bake at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium for ages four and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Community Holiday Light show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ballou Park through Dec. 23. Cost of admission is $10 for cars; $20 for vans and minibuses. If you would like to build a display or volunteer, call 434-857-3384 for more information.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from the North Pole on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Registration deadline is Dec. 9. To register, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

PICTURES WITH SANTA: Bring your camera or phone and children can have their picture made with Santa for free from noon to 3 p.m. at Badcock Furniture & More, 301 Lowes Drive.

PARENT'S DAY OUT: Bring kids to the Parent's Day Out and get the Saturday to complete shopping. Kids will experience activities such as decorating ornaments, creating holiday cards, playing holiday games and more. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack. Grades K through six from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center at cost of $15 per child. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discover treasure along the way in the 5th edition game; snacks provided. For grades six to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Register by the Monday before the program by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WALT DISNEY DAY: Celebrate Walt Disney's birthday with a night of Disney crafts and games from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

THE WRITE STUFF, ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register your child to receive a call from the North Pole today from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 9. To register, call 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to wintery stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft in this story time series for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

LITTLE LEARNING LAB: Explore, create and learn through interactive Steam based activities that will engage the mind and body as your child build their fine motor skills and creativity while exploring scientific concepts at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m., with snow much fun, for ages two to seven. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

PUZZLERS' CLUB: Join the Puzzlers' Club to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

DIY NATURAL ORNAMENTS: Be creative for the holiday season by making wooden ornaments at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

TEEN TAKEOVER: After-hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library, second floor, for teens only, grades six to 12. Play video games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5194. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to wintery stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft in this story time series for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spend the night creating your own toy with provided materials from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages four and up at the Ruby B. Archie Maker Space. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

UNREQUIRED READING, CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Read the classics again and join the discussion with a fresh perspective of "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP I: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K-6th grade, Monday-Thursday, Dec. 19-22, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at cost of $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No camp on Friday, Dec. 23.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary Steam program for ages five to 12 at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

LITTLE EXPLORERS STORYTIME: Children and their caregivers are invited to join at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for songs, stories and activities that promote language development and pre-literacy skills. Recommended for ages two to five. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

SHORTS AND SWEETS BOOK CLUB: Join the club to discuss classic short stories while enjoying a tasty treat at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5;30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195 to receive reading selections also. No fee.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP II: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K-6th grade, Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 27-30, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at cost of $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No camp on Monday, Dec. 26.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2023 with a party for the little ones and their families at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 10 and under. Dance, snack and craft through the celebration of the new year. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discover treasure along the way in the 5th edition game; snacks provided; Saturday sessions include lunch. For grades six to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Register by the Monday before the program by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.