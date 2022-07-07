Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

SPECIAL NOTE

SPORTS REGISTRATION: Danville Parks and Recreation’s registration period for youth football and cheerleading is now open until Aug. 5. This season’s offerings are available for children ages 5-12. Flag football is for children ages 5-6, and tackle football is for children ages 7-12. Registration for football is $35, and registration for cheerleading is $40. Additional fees may apply. Sports officials are also needed. Those with relevant experience are encouraged to contact 434-799-5214. Those interested in registering for football and cheerleading may do so by calling 434-799-5214 or by signing up online at playdanvilleva.com.

TODAY, JULY 7

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of the market. Performing tonight will be Sahara Reggae Band. For information, call 434-793-4636.

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put on goggles and lab coats and explore component of STEAM through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages eight and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campfire under the stars for ages five and up at Ballou Park Shelter No. 10 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Parents must stay with children. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library. For teens only, grades six to 12. Held from 5 to 7 p.m.; no fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

BASICS OF OUTDOOR SURVIVAL: Join outdoor recreation coordinator Maggie Brown to learn essential survival skills and what items you should carry to ensure success in the wilderness from 9 to 11 a.m. at Anglers Park. No fee. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

INFINITY ACRES EXHIBIT: Rabbits, reptiles and Llamas at the Ruby B. Archie Library Parking lot. All ages; no fee. Session I is from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Session II-noon to 12:45 p.m.; registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 11

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

KAYAK CAMP II: Kayak Camp II will be held from July 11-15 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10 to 16 at cost of $130. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Sponge and Grass Seed Houses.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God's Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson School, 1005 North Main St. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing will be Define Jazz. For information, call 434-793-4636.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: For ages 11 and under at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Supplies and popcorn will be provided. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

DINO TEA PARTY: Invite prehistoric stuffed animals to teatime to sip iced tea, snack, dance and play games from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. For ages three to 10. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

MUSEUM MEETS MARGARITAVILLE: Annual fundraiser at Danville Museum lawn, 975 Main St. from 5 to 8 p.m. Cookout, DJ-beach music; silent auction; parrot head gear competition and more. Tickets at Karen's Hallmark; Gingerbread House; Danville Museum and eventbrite.com

HARVEST JUBILEE CONCERT: Concert at Carrington Pavilion at 6 p.m. featuring Justin Moore with special guests Desert City Ramblers and Matt Boswell. For tickets or information DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org or call Danville Welcome Center at 434-793-4636.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post 325 home. The cost is $6 and open to the public.

MONDAY, JULY 18

MAKER MONDAYS: Put makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Pipe Cleaner Critters. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

LIBRARY SCOUTS: Become a Library Scout. Join the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space to take part in explorer-themed activities and crafts, and complete service projects while making new friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages seven and up. No free. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

OVERBOOKED: TEEN BOOK CLUB: Meet new friends and discuss a great book at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for grades nine to 12. A free copy of the book "The Librarian of Auschwitz" by Antonio Iturbe will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

RIVERWALK READERS - WALKING BOOK CLUB: Join readers in the community for a walk on the trail to discuss the books you've been reading, exchange suggestions and get some exercise. From 6 to 7 p.m., Anglers Park, ages 18 and up, no fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Rivermist (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

LIBRARY CAMPOUT: For ages four and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium a campfire for a night of stories, songs and crafts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 25

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp II from July 25-July 29 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages eight to 14 at cost of $130. Register by July 20. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try your hand at painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Tie Dye Creations.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Wednesdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Emerald Empire Band (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Figure Drawing. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

KAYAK THE DAN: MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: A swift paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $14. Registration required by calling 799-9150. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Saturdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Dive into the classics this summer from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. A free copy of the book "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. For grades nine to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put on goggles and lab coats and explore component of STEAM through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages eight and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campfire under the stars for ages five and up at Ballou Park Shelter No. 10 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Parents must stay with children. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Tweens can explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a relaxed workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For grades 6-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

TUBING THE DAN: Float the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park from 3 to 5 p.m. One or two person tubes are available; PFDs are provided: close-toed shoes required; ages 12 and up. Cost is $15. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

MONDAY, AUG. 15

GENEALOGY 101: Learn how to get started researching and documenting your family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Castle of Tangled Magic" by Sophie Anderson. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Tech 101. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; kickstand up at 1 p.m. For information, www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435; 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

GAME ON AT THE LIBRARY: A night of fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Snacks provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.