TODAY, APRIL 25

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

GARDENING 101: Join local master gardener on how to get the garden ready for the season during this hands-on program at Coates Recreation Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. For more information, call, 434-799-5150.

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert, Luke Bernard, explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

LANGHORNE HOUSE MUSEUM NEW EXHIBIT: Langhorne House Museum, l117 Broad St., Averett students will officially open the new exhibit "The Real Gibson Girls" from 9 a.m. to noon. For other viewing times, call 434-822-3051.

DAN RIVER BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION MUSIC EVENT: Featured band will be Jerry Steinberg and his Dixie Blue Grass Boys at 7 p.m. at Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave. with admission of $5. Attendees are asked to bring canned food items to donate to God's Storehouse. For questions, call 276-638-2742.

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with the family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

NEW EXHIBIT AT LANGHORN HOUSE MUSEUM: Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., will open a new exhibit "The Real Gibson Girl" organized by Averett students. Call 434-822-3051 for viewing times.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

RUMMAGE FUNDRAISER SALE: The Danville Kiwanis Club and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter will conduct a Rummage Sale Fundraiser from 8 to 3 p.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information about sale items to be sold or to donate, call John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the Christ Episcopal Church parking lot area.

BOOK SALE: Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St, will have a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested volunteers, call 434-822-3051 for information.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP BRANCH TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP Branch will meet at 6 p.m. at Mount Airy Missionary Baptist Church, 602 Edmunds Road, Gretna.