Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, OCT. 3

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American legion Post 325.

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Make a Lego brick creation to be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

GET PUMPED FOR PUMPKIN CARVING: Create a pumpkin masterpiece to display at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages 12 and up. Materials and snakes will be provided from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE RECC'ING CREW-BOOK LOVERS' GROUP: Join to discuss current favorite books. Share favorite titles with other readers. Meet at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration if required by calling 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or just come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

BARKTOBERFEST: Danville Parks and Recreation will hold Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring pup to an event featuring themed photo booth and activities. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. For ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

INTRODUCTION TO FAMILY SEARCH: Receive step-by-step instructions and tips and tricks to get the most out of the resource for researching family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

BRUNSWICK STEW & BAKE SALE: Lakewood Community Church, 129 Clarks Mill Road, Ringgold, (next to Ringgold Flea Market) for $8 per quart with pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Danville Blood Bank will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Call 434-822-5153 to place order for stew.

FUNDRAISER FOR BACHELOR'S HALL FIRE DEPARTMENT: Bachelor's Hall Fire Department will hold a fundraiser with pinto bean dinner beginning at 5 p.m. at cost of $8; music at 7 p.m. (no charge) with Shelton & Williams. Donations will be accepted for Bachelor's Hall Fire Department. Attendees may bring a lawn chair. All events will be hosted inside. For more information, call 434-489-8080 or 434-548-2179.

SHARP TOP HIKE & APPLE PICKING: Explore Sharp Top mountain in Peaks of Otter then go to Johnson's Apple Orchard. Shuttle included in ticket price; apples and any items purchased from orchard are not. Registration required by Oct. 3 by calling 434-799-5150. Cost is $30. Leaves City Auditorium at 10 a.m. returning at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

DANVILLE CRIME STOPPERS BANQUET FUNDRAISER: The Danville Crime Stoppers organization will hold its banquet fundraiser at the Stratford Conference Center starting at 6 p.m. The banquet includes dinner, speaker, entertainment and door prizes. Individual tickets are $50. Corporate tables for eight are $400. For ticket information, call or email the organization's secretary John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or jbwilt@yahoo.com. The purpose of the banquet is to raise the visibility of the Danville Crime Stoppers program that pays "cash for clues" regarding criminal activity and fugitives from justice.

CATWALK IN COSTUMES: The Danville Police Department will host Catwalk in Costumes at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the new Danville Police Department headquarters, 1 Community Way for ages preschool to high school. Each participant will receive a gift card. Prior to participating, with parental permission, each participant must show their custom to youth engagement officer Cpl. Sylvia Brooks. For more information, contact Brooks at 434-797-8898, ext. 1.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages 5 and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Bring a blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

COATES FALL FESTIVAL: Coates fall festival for youth and families at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with costume contests, pumpkin painting, smore's, dancing, a movie and more. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S: Walk to End Alzheimer's disease will begin at the Carrington Pavilion with check-in at 8 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team member or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the walk, visit alz.org/danvillewalk website or call 800-272-3900.

MONDAY, OCT. 17

INTERGALACTIC EXTRAVAGANZA: Explore outer space, make luminescent crafts, and dance like an extraterrestrial in this glow-in-the-dark party at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or just come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in this story time series at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. For ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

SHORTS & SWEETS BOOK CLUB: The book club will be discussing "Dragon" by H.P. Lovecraft and other spooky tales, along with enjoying tasty treats in honor of the season for ages 18 and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?: Join the Ruby B. Archie Library on the second floor for a spooky night of tricks and treats after the library closes. Play zombie games, create a creepy craft and eat pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in this story time series at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FALL RIVER CLEAN-UP: Day of service to clean up the Dan River as will be partnering with the Danville Science Center to complete the clean-up excursion. Free program, supplies are first come, first served. From 9 a.m. to noon meet at the Pepsi Building. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 Workshop held at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the classics read in high school at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. "The Island of Doctor Moreau" by H.G. Wells will be discussed. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary Steam program at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

SPOOKTACULAR NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY: Dress up as your favorite book character for a night of spooky fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library on the second floor for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

JOB RESOURSE FAIR: Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County Community Action, PATHS, BrightView, and Goodwill Industries Inc. will host a community-wide Job Resource Fair at the Community Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, or to reserve a space as a business seeking employees, contact Barry Mayo at barry.mayo@danville.edu or call 434-797-8429.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY CONCERT: A salute to veterans will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. with the Danville Area Choral Arts Society presenting "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "American Anthem, I Dream A World" and "The Testament of Freedom" as part of the recognition of all veterans in attendance. Admission is free.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME CEREMONY & BANQUET: The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony and banquet will be held at 5 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club. For more information, call 434-724-4343 or 434-724-5046.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT TALENT SHOW: The Danville Police Department will host its second annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at the new police department headquarters, 1 Community Way, in the multipurpose room, at 5:30 p.m. Students ages pre-school to 12th grade will be eligible to compete. A pre-audition to ensure participants meet the requirements require a 10-15 second sample of their act or talent in front of a Danville police officer. It can be an officer on the street, at a school or by coming to the police headquarters. After the audition a form must be completed by the officer or participant to sign up for the final audition. The deadline is Oct. 31. After the pre-audition, youth will audition in front of judges. Date and time of final audition will be released at later date. The top candidates will perform during the show on Nov. 18. For more information, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, youth engagement unit, at 434-979-8898, ext. 4.