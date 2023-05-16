Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BOB GOOD TO SPEAK: The Virginia 5th District U.S. Rep Bob Good will speak to the Pittsylvania Regional Patriot group at 6 p.m. at 1220 Climax Road, Chatham. Light refreshments will be served. Open to the public.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

CORKS & FORKS FUNDRAISER FOR DANVILLE SCIENCE CENTER: Fundraiser for Science Center held at the Danville Science Center, 677 Craghead St., from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased by calling 434-791-5160, ext. 204 or on Science Center website. Included will be light hors d'oeuvres raffle and bar.

DEADLINE FOR RESERVATIONS: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 18529 Franklin Turnpike, Callands. Lunch reservations must be made by May 20 by calling 4340251-2006.

STEPHEN AUSBAND TO HOST A TALK A MUSEUM OF MILTON: Stephen Ausband, retired Averett University Professor of English and author of Byrd’s Line: A Natural History, will host a talk for the Museum of Milton at 10 a.m. at the newly-named Jean Bradsher Scott Renaissance Center/Historic Christ Church, 11928 Academy St., Milton. Free to the public, however a donation of $10 would be appreciated. For more information, contact Milton Renaissance Foundation at miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions will discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. Two other sessions are scheduled for June 8 and June 22. No fee. Come learn more about this community. Call 434-228-3180.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

BLOOD DRIVE: The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County in coordination with the American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. at 308 Craghead St., Suite 102E. For registration information call (434) 792-3700.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions will discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. One other session on June 22. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUN FOR JUSTICE: The 22nd annual "Run for Justice" Kid's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K run community events will commence at Angler's Park and Danville Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m.; late registration at Angler's Park starts at 7:30 a.m.; Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual "Run for Justice" features awards, refreshments and door prizes. Walkers/runners can pick up a registration forms at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Registration also is available at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions to discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.