RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold its first Brunswick stew sale of the season at the station, 3880 Tom Fork Road in Ringgold. Stew is $7 per quart and can be pre-ordered by calling 434-822-6989. Ready for pick up by 9 a.m. Proceeds from sales pay for operation of the fire station.

CROSSROADS: CHANGE IN RURAL AMERICA EXHIBITION: Crossroad: Change in Rural America Exhibition from the Smithsonian will be on display at 24 Reid St., Chatham. The exhibition will run through Nov. 21: Mondays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional hours by appointment for group tours, call 434-793-5644.

CARSON DAVENPORT RETROSPECTIVE 2021: The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will host an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. for the collection of Carson Davenport paintings at 24 Reid St., Chatham. The exhibition will run through Nov. 21.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20