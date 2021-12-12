TUESDAY, DEC. 14

SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating a special toy with provided materials. Ages 4 and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from Santa all the way from his workshop at the North Pole from 5:30 to 8 p.m. He will be making calls to children ages 3 to 8. Local phone calls only. Registration begins Nov. 30. Deadline to register is noon Dec. 10. More details will be sent home from local schools and preschools. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

BOOK SIGNING: There will be a book signing for "Little Cherrystone, A Lady for all Seasons" by Henry Hurt and Dr. Lisa Britton Shorter at 6 p.m. at the Hunt Company Restaurant (formerly Reid Gallery) on Reid Street in Chatham. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16