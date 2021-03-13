Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 13

PETER AND THE WOLF: A 20-piece ensemble of the Danville The Danville Symphony will perform "Peter and the Wolf" at 1:30 p.m. at The Tabernacle, 1978 South Boston Road, in Danville. It's designed to be a treat for children who have been cooped up for so long and for families in general. The 35-minute performance will be held with all safety protocols observed. There will be a small take-home gift as the children leave the concert. Another performance is planned for 4 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1058 Buckshoal Road in Virgilina.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17