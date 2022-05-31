Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

PRESCHOOL PICASSOS: Meet at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for an evening of finger painting. Materials and drinks provided. For ages 6 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION-JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program to explore the different parks in the community from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Anglers Park. No fee. For ages 5 to 12. For more information, call 434-799-5195.

DINO DAY: Enjoy dino-style games, crafts and activities, including digging up a dinosaur at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 7 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: Summer Reading Challenge with the Ruby B. Archie Library June 1-July 31. Check out the library calendar of events at ReadDanvilleVA.org for a full list of programs. Summer festivities will kick off with a party on Thursday, June 9. For all ages.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put on goggles and lab coats and explore component of STEAM through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages 8 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLES: Meets at the Abreu-Grogan boathouse and travel on different sections of the Dan River on each paddle, switching it up from kayaks, paddle boards or canoes. Registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

MOVIES AT THE CROSSING: Movies at the Crossing will show "Cars" from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. Crossing will open at 7 p.m. with games and activities for entire family, with food trucks onsite. For more information call 434-793-4636

SUMMER CAMP OPEN HOUSE: Held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center to learn more about their Day Camps and Outdoor Camps. Light refreshments provided. For more information call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

ON THE WATER BOATHOUSE RENTALS: Rent a boat for the day to explore the Dan River. There will be water safety information on the first day of rentals. Every Saturday beginning June 4 through Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Kayaks and SUPs $20; canoes $40. For information, call 434-799-5150.

BARNYARD CRUISE IN & CONCERT: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire Department will hold a cruise-in car show at the Sutherlin Barn, 10064 Melon Road, Sutherlin from 3 to 6 p.m.; chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. (to go boxes available); country concert with Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band from 7 to 11. There will also be a 50/50 raffle; silent auction; activities for children. Entry fee of $20 includes dinner and band. All proceeds benefit the Laurel Grove Fire and Rescue.

SUMMER CAMP OPEN HOUSE: Held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Coates Recreation Center to learn more about day camps and outdoor camps. Light refreshments provided. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

PARK CLEAN-UP: Trek though the different parks in Danville to enhance the trails by picking up trash and relocating debris from 10 a.m. to noon at Anglers Park. No fee. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

CELEBRATION: The Danville Area Choral Arts Society celebrates 35 years of choral music at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 3090 N. Main Street, Danville. Admission is free.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Tweens explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a relaxed workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages 10 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for June "Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor" by Ally Carter. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

CRAFTS AND TALES: Elementary ages children ages 5 to 10 are invited to make a craft. Come prepared to get messy at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

TUBING ON THE DAN: Float on the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park. One or two person tubes are available. PFDs are provided. Close-toes shoes are required. Must register by June 6. For ages 12 and up. Call 434-799-5150. Held from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. at cost of $15.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

SUMMER READING KICKOFF: Celebrate the start of the summer program with balloon animals, face painting, special guests from the Danville police and fire departments and a variety of activities from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library. No fee. For information call 434-799-5195.

MINDFULNESS NATURE HIKES: Explore Anglers Park to achieve true mindfulness and inner peace also including some environmental education, such as tree identification and open discussions on the wildlife from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. For information call 434-799-5195.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family fun night with board games, sports and outdoor games with light snacks provided. Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., no fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library second floor for teens only, grades six to 12. Held from 5 to 7 p.m. No fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Summer campfire with s'more, campfire games and ghost stories for ages five and up. Register by June 6 by calling 434-799-5150. Held at Ballou Shelter number 10 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. No fee.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

HARVEST JUBILEE CONCERT: Concert at Carrington Pavilion at 6 p.m. headlined by The Devon Allman Project with special guests Eric Krasno Band, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. For tickets or information DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org or call Danville Welcome Center at 434-793-4636.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and noon to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (Register for one session only.)

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak on the peaceful Dan River in the light of the full moon from 9 to 11 p.m. at cost of $14. For ages 12 and up at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. For more information and to register by June 6, call 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

KAYAK THE DAN: MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: Enjoy a paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by adult. Register by June 7 by calling 434-799-5150. Cost is $14.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

TITLE TALES: Share your favorite books and titles other readers at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Everyone gets a free book. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

OUT-OF-SCHOOL CAMP: Coates Day Camp held from June 13-Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $100 per week for children ages five to 12. For more information call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Tiny Art Show.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

OVERBOOKED: TEEN BOOK CLUB: Meet new friends and discuss a great book at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for grades nine to 12. A free copy of the book "The Inheritance Games" by Jennifer Lynn Barnes will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION-JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as we explore the different parks in the community from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Anglers Park. No fee. For ages 5 to 12. For more information, call 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Tim Sells - Kenny Roger Tribute. For information, call 434-793-4636.

SHORTS AND SWEETS BOOK CLUB: If you have trouble finding time to read and you enjoy eating dessert, this book club is for you rom 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

GAMES ON AT THE LIBRARY: Stop by the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for night of fun and games with fellow teens, ages 11 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLES: Meets at the Abreu-Grogan boathouse and travel on different sections of the Dan River on each paddle, switching it up from kayaks, paddle boards or canoes. Registration is required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Children's Festival presented by URW Community Federal Credit Union with activities for children of all ages held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. Vendors and concessions on site. Free admission.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

LIBRARY SCOUTS: Become a Library Scout. Join us at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for explorer themed activities, crafts, and complete service projects. Riverwalk Trail Clean-up. For ages seven and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

KAYAK CAMP I: Kayak Camp I from June 21-23 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $80 for ages eight to 12. Register by June 15. For more information call 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Wednesdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SUMMER TWEEN MOVIE NIGHT: Hang out with friends, eat pizza and watch the camp classic "The Parent Trap" from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. For grades six to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket or picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing will be Wayne Euliss with a tribute to Elvis. For information, call 434-793-4636.

STUFFED ANIMAL CAMPOUT: Bring your stuffed animal friends for a fun night of "campfire" games and stories, with a snack provided, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages two to six. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Landscapes. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Saturdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Marshmallow Playdough. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

OUTDOOR CAMP: Outdoor Camp - Adventure Camp I from June 27-July 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages eight to 14 at cost of $130. Register by June 22. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

START UP SLAM: Dan River District Association will hold Start Up Slam at 6 p.m. at The Lazy Bee, 616 N. Main St. Anyone in the community is invited to attend (reservation required, limited to 100 people). Cost is $10 at the door for a chance to to share business ideas. To reserve a seat, call the RDA office at 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try your hand at painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Sun Prints (weather permitting).

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Jus' Cauz Band. For information, call 434-793-4636.

THINK ON YOUR FEET-WRITERS' WALK: Follow in the footsteps of avid walkers and prolific walkers such as Charles Dickens, Virginia Woolf and Henry David Thoreau. Exercise your body and mind and get inspired by the nature around you from 6 to 7 p.m. at Anglers Park for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 4

JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION: Celebration begins at 6 p.m. at Carrington Pavilion with free entertainment by the Seven til Sunrise Band at 7:30 p.m., vendors, concessions onsite; followed by fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Free admission. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Campfire Stories - Tweens explore and foster your creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a relaxed workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages 10 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Dive into the classics this summer from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. A free copy of the book "The Outsiders" by S.E. Hinton, will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. For grades nine to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Sahara Reggae Band. For information, call 434-793-4636.

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put on your goggles and lab coats and explore component of STEAM through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space, demonstration Flying Marvels. For ages eight and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library 2nd floor for teens only, grades six to 12. Held from 5 to 7 p.m.; no fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

BASICS OF OUTDOOR SURVIVAL: Join Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Maggie Brown to learn essential survival skills and what items you should carry to ensure success in the wilderness from 9 to 11 a.m. at Anglers Park. No fee. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

INFINITY ACRES EXHIBIT: Rabbits, reptiles and Llamas at the Ruby B. Archie Library Parking lot. All ages; no fee. Session I - 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Session II-noon to 12:45 p.m.; registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 11

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

KAYAK CAMP II: Kayak Camp II will be held from July 11-15 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10 to 16 at cost of $130. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try your hand at painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Sponge and Grass Seed Houses.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Define Jazz. For information, call 434-793-4636.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: For ages 11 and under at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Supplies and popcorn will be provided. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

DINO TEA PARTY: Invite your prehistoric stuffed animals to teatime to sip iced tea, snack, dance and play games from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. For ages three to 10. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

HARVEST JUBILEE CONCERT: Concert at Carrington Pavilion at 6 p.m. featuring Justin Moore with special guests Desert City Ramblers and Matt Boswell. For tickets or information DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org or call Danville Welcome Center at 434-793-4636.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

MONDAY, JULY 18

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Pipe Cleaner Critters. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

OVERBOOKED: TEEN BOOK CLUB: Meet new friends and discuss a great book at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for grades nine to 12. A free copy of the book "The Librarian of Auschwitz" by Antonio Iturbe will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Rivermist (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

LIBRARY CAMPOUT: For ages four and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium a campfire for a night of stories, songs and crafts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 25

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp II from July 25-July 29 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages eight to 14 at cost of $130. Register by July 20. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try your hand at painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Tie Dye Creations.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Wednesdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Emerald Empire Band (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Figure Drawing. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Saturdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Dive into the classics this summer from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. A free copy of the book "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. For grades nine to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.