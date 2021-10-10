WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, a storyteller for "Our Times" will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. The 45 minute performance will be followed by question and answer with the audience. Free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

WOBBLE & GOBBLE 5K: The Wobble & Gobble 5K will be held at the Danville Science Center with the fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event support autism inclusive programming at the Danville Science Center, and all participants receive free admission to the Danville Science Center that day. To register, visit https//www.wobblegobbleautism5k.com