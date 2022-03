Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 1

SUMMER DAY CAMP AT COATES REGISTRATION: Registration for Summer Day Camp at Coates Recreation Center begins Tuesday and is required. The camp is held from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekly beginning June 13 through Aug. 5 at cost of $100 per week for ages 5 to 12. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: David Coffey, Danville's fire chief, will speak about his role at the Danville Fire Department at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. Danville. The program begins with coffee at 3:15 p.m. followed by the speaker at 3:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

READ ACROSS AMERICA: A celebration of notable children's authors with book-themed games, crafts and activities for all ages from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Danville Public Library's Maker Space. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY TEACHER JOB FAIR: Pittsylvania Teacher Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Chatham Middle School, U.S. 29, Chatham. Applications being accepted for all certified positions with immediate openings in several areas. Visit www.pcs.k12.va.us to complete an application. To pre-register, visit https://www.pcs.k12.va.us/news/whats_new/jobfair

MONDAY, MARCH 7

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Danville Public Library's Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Program will host artist Jerry Franklin who will present "Watercolor…Riding the Tiger" at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15 p.m. Franklin will present watercolor techniques that he hopes will help demystify some of the challenges of painting in watercolor and give listeners confidence to enjoy working with the medium. The free event is open to the public at 1002 Main St. in Danville.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT: Follow gamers in Mario Kart tournaments to celebrate Mario Day at Danville Public Library's Maker Space from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

WESLEY'S FAMOUS STEW: Wesley's Famous stew from noon to 2 p.m., drive-thru only, for $7 per quart at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road. Pre-order call, 434-793-9358, 434-203-0617 or 434-203-7488.

GROW YOUR CONFIDENCE: A GARDENING WORKSHOP: Join master gardener Randee Brown at Coates Recreation Center Garden from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

LADIES DANCE WORKSHOP: This is a two-hour dancing in heels workshop with Lauren Smith at the City Auditorium, 5th Floor, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at cost of $20. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH RIVERMIST: Rivermist will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Danville Concert Association presents Grammy-nominated Liverpool Legends: Four lads handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, play in this tribute band at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, 701 Broad St., Danville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Cost $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger. For information, call 434-770-8625.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

FORTS AND FLASHLIGHTS: Break out flashlights, blankets and building skills for building blanket forts in the library and playing games. Pizza and snacks provided. Held Danville Public Library's second floor from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 6 to 12. Bring your own pillow, blanket and flashlight, pajamas encouraged. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

ADULT SOFTBALL: Danville Parks and Recreation will host slow-pitch softball. Divisions include men's, church and co-ed. Registration period is from March 21 to May 9 by calling 434-799-5214. Games will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

GOODYEAR EDUCATION 5K RUN/WALK: Goodyear 5K Run/Walk (3.1 miles) will be held at the Goodyer Golf Course cart path at 9 a.m. Contact number is 434-799-1459. Winners will receive four sets of Goodyear tires (one set for each male and female winner) and two sets by drawing. For more information, visit www.danvillerunner.org

MONDAY, MARCH 28

NAILED IT! LIBRARY EDITION: Inspired by the hit Netflix TV show, kids will show their wacky, artistic side by recreating a work of art using the provided supplies at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SPRING BREAK CAMP: Spring Break Camp March 28-April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games. For ages five to 12, registration required at www.playdanvilleva.com or call 434-799-5150. Children should pack a lunch; morning and afternoon snack provided. Cost is $100 for the week.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

PETER RABBIT GOES TO THE LIBRARY: Peter Rabbit will visit the Danville Public Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon. Making crafts, playing games and going on an Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

RACIN' & TASTIN': Racin' & Tastin' at the Danville Community Market from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with barbecue and and open bar (5:30 to 10 p.m.) Entertainment by Mended Fences. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Ticket cost is $35 individual; $400 corporate table. For tickets or information, call 434-793-4636.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 4

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 11

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE AT THE STORY WALK TRAIL: Learn about some interesting insects at Dan Daniel Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with bug-themed games, crafts and activities for ages six and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH THE STALLIONS: The Stallions will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Early bird tickets are $25 between Jan. 15-Feb. 15; advance tickets are $35; at door $40; VIP $50. Vendors welcome. To purchase tickets Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St.; Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St.; Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246; Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629. Pavillion and lawn seating.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

MASTER GARDENER CLASS: Attend an interactive discussion and complete a hands-on activity to learn how to care for your vegetable garden led by Master Gardener Corey Riedel. Held at Ballou Park Shelter number 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5216.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

THE GARDEN GNOMES CLUB: The initial meeting of the horticulture club at Coates Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 11 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

ADULT HIP HOP: Adult Hip Hop with Troy Stephens at the City Auditorium, 5th Floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Cost $20.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region has scholarship applications open through March 1. Students may apply at https://www.cfdrr.org/scholarships/apply-for-a-scholarship/.

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.