Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, AUG. 10

TUBING THE DAN: Float the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park from 3 to 5 p.m. One or two person tubes are available; PFDs are provided: close-toed shoes required; ages 12 and up. Cost is $15. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

HAM & EGG SUPPER: Southern Caswell Ruritan Club will hold their annual Ham & Egg Supper from 4-7 p.m., eat-in or take-out at the club, 9614 NC Highway 62 South, Burlington, N.C. Menu includes scrambled eggs, country ham, biscuits, red-eye gravy, grits, jams, jellies, coffee, tea, lemonade at cost of $10. All profits go back into the community service projects that the club takes on. For questions, call Andy at 434-514-5134.

PAPER SHREDDING DAY: Riverview Rotary will hold a Paper Shredding Day from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Woodall Nissan, Riverside Drive at the Union Street Bridge. Shredding is free; donations are appreciated.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-793-5644.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (Register for one session only.)

MONDAY, AUG. 15

GENEALOGY 101: Learn how to get started researching and documenting your family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Castle of Tangled Magic" by Sophie Anderson. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $6. Open to public.

YARD SALE: American Legion Post 325 will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon at the post home. Open to the public. Cost to rent a table inside $10; $5 to rent a space in parking lot (no table).

EAGLE RIDERS DEAN FERRIS MEMORIAL RIDE: Eagle Riders Dean Ferris Memorial Ride to benefit the Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association at Thunder Road Harley Davidson from 8 to 10 a.m. Ride begins at 10:15 a.m. and ends at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for lunch, then a silent auction, 50/50, door prizes, T-shirts and drawing. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

ARCHERY OPEN GYM: Archery open gym at Coates Recreation Center for ages five to 17 years of age to learn basic safety and archery skills at this drop in program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents must stay on-site. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5150.

5PARK STUDIO: Coates Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art and music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Chronic Pain & Illness Support Group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. They meet the fourth Monday of each month. Everyone welcome.

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Tech 101. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary steam program from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages five to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Anyone interested in becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program may attend an information session from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055. To learn more, call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with pick up available.

5PARK STUDIO: Pumpkin Creek Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; ride begins at 1 p.m. For information visit www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435, 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

GAME ON AT THE LIBRARY: A night of fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Snacks provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

PROJECT LIFESAVER FUNDRAISER: Join Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver at 7 p.m. with a Bluegrass by the River Concert featuring Shelton & Williams at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery Company, 209 Trade St., rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door (no refunds). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bluegrassbytheriver.com or at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.