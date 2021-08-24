Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
BROADWAY FAVORITES: The Little Theatre of Danville will present "Almost Broadway" consisting of Broadway favorites at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday for a matinee at the First Presbyterian Church's social hall at 937 Main St. Tickets are available at the door. Donations of $10 are suggested. For advance tickets or information, call 434-792-5796.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
COMMUNITY EVENT: Free community event at Changing Lives Outreach Center, 609 Keen Street, Suite A, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free school supplies, food, free COVID-19 vaccines (administered by the Virginia Department of Health) to those 12 and over, bouncy house, mental health services and more.
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Church, 408 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take out only.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
MOTORCYCLE CANNONBALL NATIONAL EVENT: Thunder Road Harley-Davidson, 4870 Riverside Drive, will host Motorcycle Cannonball National Event which brings antique motorcycle riders together from all over the country to display antiques/collectible motorcycles. Around 100 bikes will arrive at 4 p.m. and remain on display until 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
GLOW IN THE DARK DUCK DANCE: Riverview Rotary and 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company presents the Glow in the Duck Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at 2 Witches. Tickets are $5 (at the door) and will include one ticket for the Ducks for the Dan event. Prize given for the best yellow outfit and best blacklight outfit.
GOD'S PIT CREW GOLF TOURNAMENT: Golf tournament sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will be held at Goodyear Golf Club. Team registrations are being accepted. The tournament will be 4-person, captain's choice, shotgun choice, shotgun start with tee times at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Breakfast biscuits and grab-and-go lunch will be provided and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the awards ceremony at the end of the day. Every player will be entered into a drawing in the million-dollar shootout. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1. Contact Sandra Adams at 434-836-4472 for more information.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold their all you can eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the post home. Cost is $6 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee.
DUCKS ON THE DAN: Riverview Rotary Club's Ducks on the Dan will be held at 10 a.m. Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20 and can be purchased at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery, Rippe's and from club members. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
HANDEL'S MESSIAH: Danville Area Choral Arts Society presents selections from Handel’s Messiah with string quintet, harpsichord and trumpet at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The fourth annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. at 209 Trade St. in Danville at 6 p.m. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy-nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Danville native Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. The event will follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Health Department guidelines.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.