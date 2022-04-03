 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mason presented certificate

  • 0
Mason

John White (right) recently was presented with his Master Mason's Catechism Proficiency Certificate by Ricky Lee Dix, district deputy grand master for the 38th Masonic District (center), and Billy Wallance, worshipful master of Anderson Lodge No. 258 in Gretna.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert