Maybe it's just a phase: With virus and rain, gardeners have been inside for too long

All this rain is creating as many problems for our gardens as it is for us gardeners.
I cannot remember a period when we had so many multiple-day rain events in such close proximity. All we can do is watch out the window was the water falls and accumulates in our landscapes.With all this COVID stuff going on, we don’t have anywhere to go until Richmond leaders decide when a next phase will start. Some of us may need to bring a large container filled with soil into the house so we can get some dirt under our fingernails, or maybe set up a potting-soil filled sandbox in the basement just so we can feel like we are gardening.
On Thursday, Mother Nature played a dirty trick on us. The day started out bright, warm and sunny. She was baiting us. We got excited and started to venture outdoors.
We got into the garden and started pulling weeds, maybe propped up a few plants that were leaning over a bit much and did a little pruning here and there. And then, wham, the bottom fell out and we were standing in the rain again. So we picked up a gardening toy and dashed inside.
As soon as we changed into a dry shirt, the sun was back and inviting us into its warmth again. I’ll admit, I fell for it. I got well into some needed harden chores and the bottom suddenly fell out again. Mother Nature is devious, but I am on to her. I stayed in the rest of the day and read my copy of “Rodale’s Ultimate Encyclopedia of Organic Gardening.”
If the rains stay away for two days, I will move into my own version of phases to return the garden to normal. If Mother Nature behaves herself for four days, I’ll return to a full gardening operation. If it stays dry for a week, I’ll say, “oh, crap” and wonder what that woman is up to now.
Did I mention that us gardeners are spending too much time indoors? It sort of makes us a little nuts. Gardeners wonder how our plants are doing. I planted several new members of my plant family this year, and I wonder how they are doing. Are they happy and fitting in with the rest of the family or are they getting too much water? I hope they are not drowning.
In particular, I wonder about the Klondyke and Gibraltar azaleas I picked up recently on a road trip into the mountains. I hope they get along well with the rose-of-Sharons growing next to them. These azaleas have not done well where I planted them in the past, something in the soil I suspect. This new location should work better for them, after all they were bred from Virginia native azaleas.
When it does dry out again, I will be spending time assessing what is happening to my gardens. There has been an awful lot of rain and precious little sunshine to get the vegetables into a productive mood. I have lots of blooms but most of them are turning black and falling off. They are not being pollinated since the bees have enough sense to get out of the rain. My squash and zucchini plants are blooming, but so far I only see one zucchini growing. Cucumber vines are just starting to climb after being in the ground for almost a month. Watermelon and cantaloupe that started from seeds are just sitting there wondering what is going on, hardly growing at all.
I have some Asian lilies and yucca cacti that started to flower beautifully but the week long rain we just had beat the petals off. The rose-of-Sharon flower buds are there but need some warm sunshine to convince them it is time to open up. (They think they are still in Phase One).
I must also wonder about things like fertilizer. Since these products are water soluble, does that mean they have washed out of the soil? Maybe they leached downward below the plant root zones. Too much fertilizer is a bad thing, but not enough will reduce flower and fruit production. I guess I’ll wait until we get a few days of sunshine (if that ever happens) and see if those yellowish leaves go to that green healthy color.
Us gardeners are indeed spending too much time indoors, but maybe it is just a phase we are going through.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
