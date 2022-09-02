McGruff the Crime Dog visits Schoolfield Elementary School
Related to this story
Most Popular
The exercise helps provide a deeper understanding of how officers make split-second decisions in very high-pressure situations.
Two weeks ago one of the residents, Billy, at The Virginia Home in Richmond was hospitalized.
A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
North Carolina church — only a few miles from Danville city limits — rebounds after damage from July fire
On July 8, a fire engulfed the storage shed at Covenant Reformed Baptist Church, utterly destroying it and spreading to the main building befo…
The jilted protagonist has been “living off of grits, whiskey and Moon Pies.” His man cave offers no refuge: “A hundred channels of nothing on…
God’s Storehouse’s annual fundraiser, Eat Out to Help Out, will take place on Tuesday.
U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions. Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose. CDC's advisers will debate that Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.