McGruff the Crime Dog visits Schoolfield Elementary School

Schoolfield

A recent morning was filled with excitement as children from Schoolfield Elementary School lined up to meet McGruff the Crime Dog. Students were greeted by Danville police officers with junior officer stickers as they arrived and given the opportunity to meet McGruff. Lots of children took advantage of this opportunity, and waited patiently to get high fives and hugs. Officers were quick to remind students that McGruff is well-known for taking “a bite out of crime," and encouraged students to make good decisions.

