 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meeting up after a virtual walk/run/ride for the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County

  • 0
Meeting up after a virtual walk/run/ride for the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County

United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County's virtual walk/run/ride — completed with a final mile Saturday. A few participants met at the Main Street Plaza fountain including (from left) Jeremy Clifton, Karen Sgrinia, Heather Satterfield, Lisa Jones and Cathy Gore. The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to handle food for the holidays and avoid rude comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert