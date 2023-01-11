Member of the Danville Life Saving Crew receives annual award

Each year Patrick & Henry Community College EMS-paramedic program recognizes its outstanding EMS Preceptors with an award.

This award is voted on by students in its paramedic, AEMT and EMT programs and is given in recognition of those preceptors who have shown exemplary work in teaching and mentoring students during their 2022 EMS Field rotations.

The winners receive a personalized plaque and will have their name added to a perpetual plaque maintained on the campus of P&HCC.

One of the three 2022 EMS Preceptor of the Year Award winners is one of the Danville Life Saving Crew’s volunteers and part-time staff member David Fox.

“David sets the standard for professionalism and patient care,” said Crew Chief Robbie Woodall. “He has served with the Crew since 2018 transitioning to part-time in 2022. David is highly respected among his peers for his expertise and leadership,” said Woodall.

“In 2022, David was recognized as the 2022 Danville Life Saving Crew’s Career Advanced Life Support (ALS) Provider. He also earned his Critical Care and Fight Paramedic Certification during 2022,” according to Woodall.

“Every EMS/Paramedic student needs someone to assist them in navigating the pre-hospital policies, procedures, and equipment of an EMS organization and to guide the students during the early stages of their careers,” commented Bryan Fox, deputy crew chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Fox explained that “David is an experienced practitioner, clinician, and instructor who has demonstrated his leadership skills and knows how to transition health care theory into patient care.

He said Fox volunteers as a paramedic for multiple county agencies and has a wall of credentials.

“The P&HCC EMS-Paramedic Program is very thankful for each and every preceptor, both in the field and clinical settings, because without their hard work in helping our faculty to teach, the EMS-Paramedic Program would not be possible,” stated Ashley Smallwood, director of the P&HCC.