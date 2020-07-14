Mid-summer's day flower care

OK, now it’s hot.
It’s big change from just a few weeks ago when we wondered if it was warm enough for our plants to grow.
Now we are well into the usual summer heat and most likely a lack of sufficient rainfall. Even the weather forecasters are predicting this week to be hot, not just warm. What does this mean to our plants? Probably not much.
Our flowering plants are divided into those here all year around — perennials — and those that are here for just short time: annuals. The perennial plants are suited to all four seasons of our environment, assuming we only plant those that are hardy to USDA Zone 7. The annual plants may be tropical or sub-tropical in their native habitats, but we have found they will grow and flourish for a few months in this area. And some annuals are native to this climate, but they just do not last all year long.
This does not mean they can get by without our help. There are a few steps to caring for plants that will keep them healthy and attractive for longer periods in the growing season.
Irrigation is one of those steps. We also call that watering. As the soil dries, there will be no liquid to transport nutrients and oxygen into and throughout the plants. Water enters the plan through the roots. It carries dissolved chemicals and oxygen the plants need to survive. Once inside the plant, the water is called sap. Sap is the transport system within the plant that moves everything to where it is needed. It is important to supply the plant with the right amount of water, not too much nor too little.
The amount needed depends on the type of plants and the type of soils they are growing in. Water when the soil is becoming dry. High temperatures and lack of rainfall causes the soils to dry out faster, so adjust you watering schedule as needed.
Plants also need food. This food comes in the form of chemicals in the soil that are called nutrients. As plants grow and absorb nutrients from the soil, they will begin to deplete their food source. Heavy rains, like we were having a few weeks ago, will dissolve and move the soil nutrients to where the plants cannot reach them. We accommodate for this by adding more food in the form of fertilizer to replace what they have used. Some nutrients are taken in and used by the plants fairly quickly but others are slow to dissolve and will last longer. The trick is to provide a balanced diet for your plants — not too much nor too little. When the weather is pleasant, the plants are growing fast and using nutrient fast. But, in hot dry weather, the plants’ growth will slow down.
Experienced gardeners have learned through years of experience just which fertilizer to use, when to use it and how much to apply. For new gardeners, this mostly is trial and error. There are plenty of good guidelines, but it is difficult to match the type of plants with their specific needs in the types of soil where they are growing.
So, I spend some time in my garden every day to assess what the plants need. Then water and or fertilize when I feel it is necessary.
There is just one other thing I do with many of my flowering plants that yields great results and keeps the plants attractive and producing flowers. I remove old flowers as they begin to fade. We often call this dead-heading. It is not necessary on some plants. Begonias and impatiens get along just fine without this practice. Others will stop producing flowers once the dead flower heads are allowed to mature and go to seed. I spend some time once every two to four days simply pinching off dead or dying flower heads in order to trick the plant into producing more. On some plants, this can be an arduous task by mid-summer. I have a couple petunias that have spread out about 3 feet or more and it just takes time to locate and remove every dead flower. But I accepted that when I started the petunias, and I really like the way they can be relied upon to keep my gardens and containers pretty.
Marigolds, on the other hand are easy, seldom have more than a couple heads to remove if you check at least once a week.
So c’mon gardeners. Let’s get out into the garden and keep things beautiful. I recommend working in the mornings so you can spend the afternoons in the shade sipping ice tea and admiring your handiwork.
Enjoy your garden.
