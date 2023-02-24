Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will open a new exhibit, Harriet Fitzgerald and the Abingdon Square Painters, on March 7.

Fitzgerald, a Danville native, and the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Fitzgerald, distinguished herself as an artist, exhibitor and a much sought-after lecturer.

Born in 1904, she attended Stratford Hall in Danville and went on to graduate from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg. Much of her training as an artist came in two and a half years of study at The Art Student’s League of New York, principally in the class of John Slogan, and in the private classes of Maurice Stern and the cubist painter Ambrose Webster.

All of this formal training was supplemented by a period of independent study in Europe during which Fitzgerald studied the chief art galleries there.

With the Great Depression of 1929, the artist in Fitzgerald was touched by a concern for the social significance in human relationships. Thus she returned to Danville, where for three years she painted, working out her own individual technique and theories. men.

In 1938, she came into her own when she won an award in a competition sponsored by the American Artists’ Congress. As a result of this award, 10 of her paintings were hung in a three-man exhibition at the A.C.A. Gallery in New York. Her paintings were soon seen also in group exhibitions at Milch and MacBeth Galleriesl.

In 1942, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presented an exhibition of her work, and in 1944 the Charles Barzansky Gallery of New York gave her a one-man show. Since that time, this gallery has handled her work, exhibiting it regularly in the group exhibitions of its artists and holding for her four more one-man shows: 1946, 1947, 1950 and 1954. Other one-man shows of Fitzgerald’s work have been held at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, Randolph-Macon College, the Asheville Museum of Art and the Birmingham Public Library, among others.

In 1948, Fitzgerald has directed the Abingdon Square Painters in New York City, a position which has led to her being in demand by colleges throughout the country. From 1955-64 and from 1967-69, she served as a lecturer for the Arts Program Association of American Colleges; in the late 1940s, early 1950s and early 1960s she was involved with the lecture program of the Virginia Area University Center; and since 1957 Fitzgerald has been a visiting lecturer at Stratford College and a member of the faculty without rank.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.