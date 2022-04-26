'Music can make these connections.' Rodney Marsalis and The Philadelphia Big Brass coming to Dan River Region this week.

“No one plays absolutely beautifully all the time — unless you’re my cousin, Rodney,” says Wynton Marsalis, a member of America’s First Family of Jazz — a talented group of relatives who had a major impact on jazz in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Audiences in Danville will experience the internationally known Rodney Marsalis and The Philadelphia Big Brass this week between their tour stops in the western United States and the Cayman Islands.

Hosted by the Danville Concert Association, the 11-member ensemble includes a diverse makeup of men and women playing trumpet, French horn, trombone, tuba and percussion, who believe music is a gift to be enjoyed by all.

They are especially dedicated to encouraging young musicians to follow their dreams.

Concert association board member Russell Scruggs elaborates on how this will happen in the Danville area.

“The day before their public concert, they will present a mini-concert at Chatham High School for brass players from four Pittsylvania County High School bands and a Danville high school band," he said. "A primary goal of Rodney Marsalis and his ensemble is to teach and inspire young people. This event is in partial fulfilment of that self-imposed obligation."

Mixing classical, big band jazz and New Orleans swing, the group had its genesis during the 1980s on the sidewalks of the French Quarter in New Orleans. Over the decades, their musical sounds have travelled around the globe and into the world’s most prestigious concert halls in the United States, France, Spain, Germany, England, Greece, Rumania, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and others.

“I hope their musical message of goodwill will permeate the entire area," said Jean Carol Vernon, president of the concert association. "Presenting this world-renowned group in Danville is extraordinary.”

Despite the international fame, the man who is known as a trumpet prodigy has never forgotten the lessons learned as a child living in the Crescent City.His musical studies began at the age of 6. He made his solo debut with the New Orleans Symphony at 15, attended Curtis Institute of Music and reached national attention at 19 when he was a soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

However, it was the different ethnic groups of his native city that taught him valuable life lessons.

“New Orleans is a huge mix of cultures. Growing up there, I never saw that as strange,” he said. “That’s what’s underneath it all: We’re all one big human family. Music can make these connections.”

With that in mind, Marsalis and The Philadelphia Big Brass are looking forward to connecting with a full audience when they perform in Danville and adding Southern Virginia friends to their “one big human family.”