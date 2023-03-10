Nancy S. Adams received recently the prestigious Silver Beaver Award from the Blue Ridge Mountains Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

For 14 years, she has been the Cubmaster for Pack 372, chartered to Ringgold Baptist Church.

The Silver Beaver is a national recognition that may be awarded on a limited basis by the local Boy Scouts of America council. Only six leaders in 23 Southside and southwest Virginia counties received the award this year. Awardees must provide exceptional service both to Scouting and to their community.

"Well you never really feel qualified for some awards as there are so many people that help you along the way," Adams said. "I couldn't do what I do without the help of many others. Scouts is a team effort so even though I received the award, it really speaks to the program we have with 372."

During her tenure as Cubmaster, Pack 372 earned the Gold Level of the Journey to Excellence. For the local Dan River District, Adams also led two weeklong resident camps and several weekend campouts, serving the youth in three southside counties.

Outside of Scouting, Adams is a firefighter and an EMT advanced with the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department and with the Danville Life Saving Crew, and has earned awards as the EMT of the Year with both crews.