Danville Harvest Jubilee recently announced that multi-platinum, grammy-award winning artist Nelly will be performing live at the Carrington Pavilion in Danville on July 8.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Harvest Jubilee’s website, www.danvilleharvestjubilee.org.

Nelly, a Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. His collaboration with Florida Georgia Line received Diamond status and he is only one of seven rappers to reach this honor.

He is touring around the globe and recently was the first artist to play in Saudi Arabia with a mixed gender/family crowd. He is the first hip hop artist to play with multiple symphonies nationwide and played himself in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart. His sports knowledge and love of all sports secured him a gig as a sports caster with Skip Bayless.

Danville Harvest Jubilee began in 1980 as "Victorian Danville Weekend" and evolved into a multifaceted event including food events, national entertainment and family activities. Danville Harvest Jubilee was home to the World Tobacco Auctioneering Championship for many years.

Today, the Jubilee board coordinates many entertainment-based activities which offer a benefit to the quality of life for the citizens of the Danville area. DHJ also reinvests earnings to continue the improvement of The Crossing at the Dan, located in the tobacco warehouse district.

The Carrington Pavilion is located in the Danville, Virginia River District at 629 Craghead St.

The Harvest Jubilee Board also recently announced that Jake Owen will be performing at the pavilion on July 21. Those tickets are currently on sale.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.danvilleharvestjubilee.org.