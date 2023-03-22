The River District Association invites the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at Danville’s newest pet store, Bubble Aquatics and Exotics, located at 535 Wilson St. in the River District.

Business owner Ashlyn Tickle was awarded a $25,000 Dream Launch Grant from RDA, and celebrated a soft opening last winter. Tickle, born and raised in Danville, has always been fascinated by reptiles and all kinds of animals.

When she was little, she used to help her dad in the garden and would befriend the resident garter snakes.

She moved to Florida in 2018 for college and fell in love with a store there that specializes in reptiles and began to learn all about keeping and breeding reptiles. Having moved back to Danville, she saw there were very few resources in the region for people who love reptiles. She began to speak to other reptile owners who were having to travel long distances to get food and supplies for their pets. Through these conservations, she realized there was a market and a need for reliable reptile supplies.

Bubble Aquatics and Exotics, provides the region with a source of products for all manner of reptiles, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, bunnies and rabbits as well as more traditional pets such as dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs and birds.

“We are excited that Bubble Aquatics and Exotics has opened its doors in the River District,” Diana Schwartz, CEO of the River District Association, said. “This business brings a new and needed services to the River District. Additionally, through our many conservations with business owner Ashlyn Tickle, we were impressed with her knowledge, passion, attention to detail and dedication to the health and wellness of the animals she works with. We can’t wait to see the business thrive here in the River District.”

The ribbon cutting is set for 5 p.m. Friday at at 535 Wilson St.