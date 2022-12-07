 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Police Department

New deputy chief, major named in Danville Police Department

Danville Police Department moving into new headquarters

Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth recently announced the promotion of Chris Wiles to deputy chief and David Whitley to the rank of major.

The official announcement was made during a promotion ceremony in the City Council Chambers at the Municipal Building.

Promotion

Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth recently announced the promotion of Chris Wiles (right) to deputy chief and David Whitley (left) to the rank of major.

“These are well-deserved promotions,” Booth said. “Having the chance to promote from within is a huge deal for me. … We have talent right here. We have done so much together in my five years here. Our violent crime is 50% what it was when we started doing things a little bit differently. Our overall crime is dramatically down from where we were then. That’s a big deal to me. It’s a big deal to this community.”

Wiles replaces Lt. Col. Dean Hairston, who recently retired as deputy chief. Wiles has served nearly 30 years in the Danville Police Department. Prior to his promotion, he served at the rank of major, and he commanded the operations division.

Whitley served as a captain before his promotion. As a major, Whitley will oversee the services division. Maj. Tim Jones will take command of the operations division.

