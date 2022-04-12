 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New honor society members inducted at DCC

PTK

New inductees and advisors for Danville Community College's Upsilon Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa include Tara Ferris, Jennifer Bryant, Suzanna Davis, Maria Al Dahbi, Anna Ballenger, Madyson Wilkerson, Arie-Simone McKellar, Alyana Vickers, Stormy Moore, Elijah Tate, Melissa Haynes, Mary Motley (advisor), Jamari Torian and J.C. Evans (advisor).

 Danville Community College, contributed

Danville Community College recently inducted 12 new members into their Upsilon Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.

The PTK Honor Society was founded in 1918 and recognizes the academic achievements of two-year college students.

Students must have completed at least 12 college credits at DCC and have maintained a 3.2 or higher GPA to be invited to join PTK.

Members are provided the opportunity to actively engage in honors, leadership, service and fellowship projects. PTK allows students to network with fellow scholars and provides them with many scholarship opportunities. 

PTK

Members of Danville Community College's Upsilon Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa helping to pick up litter recently are (front row, from left) Que Motley (and Heidi), Vickie Taylor, Dee Drinkard, Rachel Royster, J.C. Evans and Sherry Gott; (second row) Jennifer Bryant, Leilanie Nichols, Eben Leigh and Mary Motley.  

Also, the chapter cleaned up litter from streets surrounding campus March 19 as part of their ongoing service to their community hallmark. A total of 11 PTK members, advisors family, and friends picked up over 14 bags of litter during this event.

